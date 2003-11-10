Nuclear Receptors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121822675, 9780080497075

Nuclear Receptors, Volume 364

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: David Russell
eBook ISBN: 9780080497075
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822675
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th November 2003
Page Count: 545
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
178.50
125.00
106.25
155.00
131.75
187.00
158.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Analysis of Nuclear Receptor Ligands Structure/Function Analysis of Nuclear Receptors Analysis of Nuclear Receptor Co-factors and Chromatin Remodeling Identification of Nuclear Receptor Target Genes and Effectors Use of Animal Models to Study Nuclear Receptor Function

Description

Nuclear Receptors are inducible transcription factors that mediate complex effects on development, differentiation and homeostasis. They regulate the transcription of their target genes through binding to DNA sequences.

Key Features

Analysis of Nuclear Receptor Ligands Structure/Function Analysis of Nuclear Receptors *Analysis of Nuclear Receptor Co-Factors and Chromatin Remodeling

Readership

Molecular Biologists, Pharmacologists, Cell Biologists, Biochemists

Details

No. of pages:
545
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080497075
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121822675

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

David Russell Serial Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.