Nuclear Receptors in Development, Volume 16

Developmental Roles of the Thyroid Hormone Receptor ¦¡ And ¦¢ Genes Lily Ng and Douglas Forrest
PPARs in fetal and early post-natal development Nicolas Rotman, Liliane Michalik, B¨¦atrice Desvergne, Walter Wahli
Regulation of murine embryonic patterning and morphogenesis by retinoic acid signaling Tracie Pennimpede, Don Cameron, and Martin Petkovich
Molecular mediators of retinoic acid signalling during development Karen Niederreither and Pascal Doll¨¦
Hindbrain development and retinoids Joel C. Glover, Jean-S¨¦bastien Renaud, Xavier Lampe, and Filippo M. Rijli
Retinoid receptors in vertebral patterning Charlotte Rhodes and David Lohnes
Mouse Embryocarcinoma F9 cells and Retinoic Acid: A model to study the molecular mechanisms of endodermal differentiation Ga¨¦tan Bour, Reshma Taneja and C¨¦cile Rochette-Egly
The Ftz-F1 family: orphan nuclear receptors regulated by novel protein-protein interactions Leslie Pick, W. Ray Anderson, Jeffrey Shultz and Craig Woodard
Role of Chicken Ovalbumin Upstream Promoter-Transcription Factor I in the Development of Nervous System
Ke Tang, Fu-Jung Lin, Sophia Y. Tsai and Ming-Jer Tsai
Retinoid-related Orphan Receptors (RORs): Roles in Cellular Differentiation and Development Anton M. Jetten and Joung Hyuck Joo
Hairless, a nuclear receptor corepressor essential for skin function Catherine C. Thompson and Gerard M. J. Beaudoin
Nuclear receptor transcriptional coactivators in development and metabolism Janardan K. Reddy, Dongsheng Guo, Yuzhi Jia, Songtao Yu, and M. Sambasiva Rao
A superb compilation of reviews from leading experts in the field of nuclear receptors, volume 16 in the Advances in Developmental Biology series covers the role of different nuclear receptor subfamilies in development, physiology and metabolism. This volume brilliantly reviews how genetic defects in the function of nuclear receptors leads to various developmental defects. Receptors discussed include: thyroid receptors, peroxisome proliferators activated receptors, and retinoic acid receptors. Additionaly, this volume offers an indespesable chapter on the orphan receptors Ftz-F1, COUPs, and RORs in embryonic and postnatal development.
- Provides a compilation of reviews of several nuclear receptor subfamilies - such as TRs, PPARs, RARs, the orphan receptors COUP-TFs, RORs, and Ftz-F1 in embryonic and postnatal development.
- Offers a detailed section on retinoid receptor signaling
- Covers the role of co-repressors and co-activators in modulation of nuclear receptor functions
Developmental and cell biologists
