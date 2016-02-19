Nuclear Reactor Safety aims to put the nuclear hazard in perspective by providing an objective overall technical review of the field. It focuses on reactor accidents and their consequences. The technical arguments will be concerned broadly with reactor accident conditions and will deal with both the arrangements necessary to prevent any dangerous diversion from normal operation and to ameliorate the consequences if such a diversion should occur. The book is organized into three parts. Part I describes the nature of fission products and the hazards to man and his environment resulting from the uncontrolled release of fission products in accident conditions. Part II discusses a quantitative approach to reactor safety assessment and the quantification of vessel integrity. Part III deals with the basic principles of analysis and assessment of reactor safety, and then considers the specific safety problems of thermal and fast reactors in detail. This book is intended for two types of readers. First are technicians, those engaged in nuclear engineering: designers, constructors, and operators of nuclear stations, as well as those who would make a career in nuclear safety. Second are those (not necessarily scientists) who are tasked with making decisions in the field of energy use and allocation, or are concerned with environmental matters.