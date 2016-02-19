Nuclear Reactor Safety
Nuclear Reactor Safety aims to put the nuclear hazard in perspective by providing an objective overall technical review of the field. It focuses on reactor accidents and their consequences. The technical arguments will be concerned broadly with reactor accident conditions and will deal with both the arrangements necessary to prevent any dangerous diversion from normal operation and to ameliorate the consequences if such a diversion should occur. The book is organized into three parts. Part I describes the nature of fission products and the hazards to man and his environment resulting from the uncontrolled release of fission products in accident conditions. Part II discusses a quantitative approach to reactor safety assessment and the quantification of vessel integrity. Part III deals with the basic principles of analysis and assessment of reactor safety, and then considers the specific safety problems of thermal and fast reactors in detail. This book is intended for two types of readers. First are technicians, those engaged in nuclear engineering: designers, constructors, and operators of nuclear stations, as well as those who would make a career in nuclear safety. Second are those (not necessarily scientists) who are tasked with making decisions in the field of energy use and allocation, or are concerned with environmental matters.
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Introduction
2 Radioactivity and the Fission Products
Introduction
Radioactivity and Its Effects
Fission Product Quantities and Relative Importance
The Chemical Form of Fission Products and Their Behavior in Normal Reactor Operation
Fission Product Behavior in Accident Conditions
References
3 Radiation Hazards and Environmental Consequences of Reactor Accidents
Radiation Hazards and Health Physics Control Levels
Reactor Accidents and Fission Product Release to the Atmosphere
References
4 The Calculated Risk—A Safety Criterion
References
5 Quantitative Approach to Reliability of Control and Instrumentation Systems
Introduction
Reliability and Probability
Equipment Failure Rates
Typical Systems
Analysis of Protective Systems
Reliability Assessment of Protective Equipment
General Methods of Assessment of Overall Performance
References
6 The Reliability of Heat Removal Systems
Introduction
Heat Sources
Reliability Targets
Reliability Evaluation
Reactor Systems
Decay Heat Rejection Capacity
Reliability Analysis of Thermal Syphon Loops
Logic Diagram
Criterion for System Failure
Analysis Using NOTED Program
Results
Common Fault Modes
Pressurized Reactors
Discussion
Appendix. Mathematical Models
References
7 The Integrity of Pressure Vessels
Introduction
Requirements
Statistical Evidence
Relevant Experience of Nuclear Pressure Vessel Integrity
Experience and Estimates Based on Nonnuclear Pressure Vessels
Summary of Relevant Nonnuclear Experience
Extrapolation to Nuclear Vessels
Discussion
Conclusions
References
8 Thermal Reactor Safety
Fission Product Releases
Reactivity Faults
Loss-of-Flow Faults
Loss-of-Pressure Faults
References
9 Safety of Fast Reactors
Special Features Important to Safety in Fast Reactors
Sources of Hazard
Faults Due to Local Loss of Cooling in a Subassembly
Fuel Handling Faults
Containment
The Effect of a "Hypothetical" Severe Accident on Containment
Summary
References
Index
- 230
- English
- © Academic Press 1977
- 1st January 1977
- Academic Press
- 9780323159685