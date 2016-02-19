Nuclear Physics. Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759053, 9780080859798

Nuclear Physics. Part A, Volume 5A

1st Edition

Series Editors: Luke Yuan Chien-Shiung Wu
eBook ISBN: 9780080859798
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 732
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
215.00
182.75
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
732
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080859798

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Luke Yuan Series Editor

Brookhaven National laboratory, Upton, New York

Chien-Shiung Wu Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Columbia University, New York, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.