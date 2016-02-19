Nuclear Physics in the 1990's
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Symposium in Honor of Akito Arima, Santa Fe, New Mexico, May 1–5, 1990
Editors: D.H. Feng J.N. Ginocchio T. Otsuka
eBook ISBN: 9781483265315
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1991
Page Count: 460
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1991
- Published:
- 1st January 1991
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265315
About the Editor
D.H. Feng
J.N. Ginocchio
T. Otsuka
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.