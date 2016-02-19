Nuclear Particles
1st Edition
The Cell Nucleus, Vol. 8
Description
The Cell Nucleus, Volume III: Nuclear Particles, Part A covers topics on "splicing" and "processing" and on the controls of transcriptional and transport events that must be essential to cells that are either growing and/or are phenotypically differentiated. The book discusses the immunolocalization and structural organization of nascent RNP; the in situ localization of RNA structures; and the morphogenesis, cytochemistry, and putative role of perichromatin granules. The text describes transcription in the isolated nuclei; the isolation and structure of the ribonucleoprotein fibrils containing heterogeneous nuclear RNA; and low-molecular-weight nuclear ribonucleoprotein particles. The sequence, function, and role of U snRNAs of nuclear snRNPs; the maturation of low-molecular-weight RNA species; and the properties of the heterogeneous nuclear RNA-protein complexes and nuclear matrix are also encompassed. The book further tackles human antibodies to RNA-containing particles. Cellular biologists, microbiologists, pharmacologists, geneticists, and students taking related courses will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 Immunolocalization and Structural Organization of Nascent RNP
I. Introduction
II. Transcriptional Activities
III. Interaction of Nascent RNA Transcripts with Proteins
IV Immunological Studies on Nascent RNP Transcripts
V Ultrastructural Analysis of Nascent RNP Transcripts
VI. Functional Activities of Nascent RNP Transcripts
References
Chapter 2 In Situ Localization of RNA Structures
I. Introduction
II. Methods in Ultrastructural Detection of RNA
III. General Organization of Nuclear RNA Structures
IV The Border of Condensed Chromatin
V. RNA Structures Present in the Interchromatin Space
VI. The Nucleolus
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 Perichromatin Granules
I. Introduction
II. Morphogenesis and Fine Structure of the PCG's
III. Variations in the Number of PCG's
IV. Cytochemistry of PCG's in Situ
V. Isolation of the PCG's
VI. Putative Role of the PCG's
References
Chapter 4 Transcription in Isolated Nuclei
I. Introduction
II. Techniques for Isolating Nuclei
III. Transcription in Isolated Nuclei
IV. Modification of Transcriptional Activity
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Isolation and Structure of the Ribonucleoprotein Fibrils Containing Heterogeneous Nuclear RNA
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of hnRNP
III. The Two Classes of Units of hnRNP
IV. The Constituents of hnRNP
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Low-Molecular-Weight Nuclear Ribonucleoprotein Particles
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Characterization of Low-Molecular-Weight Nuclear RNP's Containing snRNA Species (snRNP's)
III. The Presence of snRNA in hnRNP Complexes
IV. Relation of the 10 S snRNP Particles to 30-50 S Structures
V. Poly(A)-Containing Low-Molecular-Weight Nuclear RNP Particles
VI. Biological Role of snRNP's
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 7 U snRNA's of Nuclear snRNP's
I. Introduction
II. Primary Sequence of snRNA's
III. Other Studies on snRNA's
IV. Functions of snRNA's
V. Structural Homologies of snRNA's
References
Chapter 8 Maturation of Low-Molecular-Weight RNA Species
I. Introduction
II. Maturation
References
Chapter 9 Heterogeneous Nuclear RNA- Protein Complexes and Nuclear Matrix
I. Introduction
II. Properties of hnRNA-Protein Complexes
III. Heterogeneous Nuclear RNA and Small-Molecular-Weight RNA
IV. Proteins in nRNP Complexes
V. nRNP Complexes and Nuclear Matrix
VI. Models
VII. Conclusion and Prospects
References
Chapter 10 Human Antibodies to RNA-Containing Particles
I. Introduction
II. Ribosomes
III. Nucleoli
IV. Nuclear RNP Particles
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216805