Nuclear Methods in Mineral Exploration and Production
1st Edition
Description
Developments in Economic Geology, 7: Nuclear Methods in Mineral Exploration and Production elaborates on the status of applicable nuclear techniques used in mineral exploration and production.
The selection first offers information on radiometric methods and X-ray analysis in mineral exploration. Discussions focus on gamma-ray spectrometry, radon detection, autoradiography of uranium and thorium, X-ray diffraction, and application of X-ray analysis. The text then examines X-ray fluorescence geochemical analysis on the surface of Mars and radioactivation methods, as well as nuclear geochemical measurements of planetary surface; radioactivation methods for mineral exploration; and radioactivation sources. The publication takes a look at nuclear well logging for petroleum and the potential of plowshare for resource development. Topics include natural radiation, induced logs, description of potential applications related to energy resources, and obstacles to the development of a commercial plowshare program in the U.S. The selection is a dependable source of data for readers interested in the use of nuclear techniques in mineral production and exploration.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
Chapter 1. Introduction
Summary
References
Chapter 2. Radiometric Methods
Introduction
Gamma-Ray Spectrometry
The Gamma-Ray Spectrum
Data Reduction
Detector Systems
Field Applications
Autoradiography of Uranium and Thorium
Alpha Autoradiography
The Fission-Track Method
Radon Detection
Physical Parameters
Sampling and Analysis
Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. X-Ray Analysis in Mineral Exploration
Introduction
X-Ray Fluorescence Analysis
Generation of X-Rays
Absorption and Secondary Fluorescence
Qualitative Fluorescence Analysis
Quantitative Fluorescence Analysis
Sample Preparation (Quantitative Analysis)
X-Ray Diffraction Analysis
X-Ray Diffraction Theory
Qualitative Analysis
Quantitative Analysis
Sample Preparation
Accuracy and Sensitivity
Instrumentation
X-Ray Fluorescence
X-Ray Diffractometry
Special Instrumentation
Future Trends
Application of X-Ray Analysis
Non-Metallic Minerals
Energy Materials
Metals
Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. X-Ray Fluorescence Geochemical Analysis on the Surface of Mars
Introduction
The Viking Mission to Mars
Designing an Instrument for Space
Previous Nuclear Geochemical Measurements of Planetary Surface
Instrument Description
Methods of Data Interpretation
Mars Results
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 5. Radioactivation Methods
Introduction
Theoretical Considerations
Gamma Group
Neutron Group
Neutron-Gamma Transport
Radioactivation Sources
Radioisotopic Neutron Sources
Accelerator Neutron Sources
Gamma-Ray Sources
Radioactivation Methods for Mineral Exploration
Introduction
Significance of Borehole Analysis for Deposit Evaluation
Application of Radioactivation Methods
Ongoing and Future Developments
References
Chapter 6. Nuclear Well Logging for Petroleum
Introduction
Natural Radiation
Natural Gamma-Ray Log
Induced Logs
Induced Gamma-Ray Logs
Neutron Logs
Chapter 7. The Potential of Plowshare for Resource Development
Introduction
Phenomenology
Cavity and Chimney Formation
Seismic Effects
Radioactivity Production, Distribution, and Transport
Summary of PNE Contained Underground Experiments Conducted through 1975
Description of Potential Applications Related to Energy Resources
Storage
Oil Shale
Gas Stimulation
U.S.S.R. Program
Excavation Experiments and Applications
Contained Experiments and Applications
Obstacles To The Development of a Commercial Plowshare Program in the U.S
Economic Obstacles
Political Obstacles
Social Obstacles
References
Appendix. Fundamentals of Atomic and Nuclear Physics
Atomic Structure
The Nucleus
Electrons
Isotopes and Radioactivity
Radioactivity
Half-Life
Properties Of Rays and Particles Emitted by Radionuclides
Alpha Radiation (A)
Beta Radiation
Gamma Rays (7)
Units of Radioactivity
The Curie
Decay Series
The Neutron
Compound Nucleus
Cross-Section
Artificial Radioactivity
Statistical Considerations in Measurement of Radioactivity
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483256863