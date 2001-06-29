Nuclear Magnetic Resonance of Biological Macromolecules, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121822392, 9780080496887

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance of Biological Macromolecules, Part A, Volume 338

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Thomas James Volker Dotsch Uli Schmitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080496887
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822392
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th June 2001
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

Contributors to Volume 338. Preface. Volume in Series.

Use of Chemical Shifts in Macromolecular Structure Determination, D.S. Wishart and D.A. Case.

Cross-Correlated Relaxation for Measurement of Angles between Tensorial Interactions, H. Schwalbe, T. Carlomagno, M. Hennig, J. Junker, B. Reif, Christian Richter, and C. Griesinger.

Applications of Adiabatic Pulses in Biomolecular Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, E. Kupce.

Scalar Couplings across Hydrogen Bonds, S. Grzesiek, F. Cordier, and A.J. Dingley.

On-Line Cell High-Pressure Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Technique: Application to Protein Studies, K. Akasaka and H. Yamada.

Maximum Entropy Reconstruction: Spectrum Analysis and Deconvolution in Multidimensional Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, J.C. Hoch and A.S. Stern.

Magnetic Relaxation Dispersion Studies of Biomolecular Solutions, B. Halle and V.P. Denisov.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance-Based Approaches for Lead Generation in Drug Discovery, J.W. Peng, C.A. Lepre, J. Feizo, N. Abdul-Manan, and J.M. Moore.

Screening of Compound Libraries for Protein Binding Using Flow-Injection Nuclear Magnetic Spectroscopists, B.J. Stockman, K.A. Farley, and D.T. Angwin.

The Internet for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopists, S. Farr-Jones and D. Avizonis.

Solid-Phase Synthesis of Selectively Labeled DNA: Applications for Multidimensional Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy, C. Kojima, A.M. Ono, A. Ono, and M. Kainosho.

Uniform 13C/15N-Labeling of DNA by Tandem Repeat Amplification, M.H. Werner, V. Gupta, L.J. Lambert, and T. Nagata.

13C Isotopic Enrichment for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of Carbohydrates and Glycoconjugates, D. Live, L.A. Silks, J. Schmidt.

Preparation and Use of 2H-Labeled RNA Oligonucleotides in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies, E.P. Nikonowicz.

Investigation of Unusual DNA Motifs, A. Phan, M. Gueron, and J. Leroy.

Resonance Assignment and Structure Determination for RNA, J. Cromsigt, B. van Buuren, J. Schleucher, and S. Wijmenga.

Solution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Probing of Cation Binding Sites on Nucleic Acids, J. Feigon, S.E. Butcher, L.D. Finger, and N.V. Hud.

Identification and Characterization of Metal Ion Binding Sites in RNA, R.L. Gonzalez and I. Tinoco. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

This volume and its companion, Volume 339, supplement Volumes 176, 177, 239, and 261. Chapters are written with a "hands-on" perspective. That is, practical applications with critical evaluations of methodologies and experimental considerations needed to design, execute, and interpret NMR experiments pertinent to biological molecules.

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, and cell biologists.

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080496887
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121822392

About the Serial Volume Editors

Thomas James Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Pharmacy, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.

Volker Dotsch Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.

Uli Schmitz Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Gemlabs Technologies, Inc., Redwood City, California, U.S.A.

