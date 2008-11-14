Nuclear Energy
6th Edition
An Introduction to the Concepts, Systems, and Applications of Nuclear Processes
Description
Nuclear Energy is one of the most popular texts ever published on basic nuclear physics, systems, and applications of nuclear energy. This newest edition continues the tradition of offering a holistic treatment of everything the undergraduate engineering student needs to know in a clear and accessible way. Presented is a comprehensive overview of radioactivity, radiation protection, nuclear reactors, waste disposal, and nuclear medicine.
Key Features
• New coverage on nuclear safety concerns following 9/11, including radiation and terrorism, nuclear plant security, and use of nuclear techniques to detect weapons materials
• New facts on nuclear waste management, including the Yucca Mountain repository
• New developments in the use of nuclear-powered systems for generating cheap and abundant hydrogen from water using nuclear technology
• New information on prospects for new nuclear power reactors and their applications for electricity and desalination
• New end-of-chapter Exercises and Answers, lists of Internet resources, and updated references.
Readership
Sophomore and Junior undergraduate Engineering students in Mechanical, Nuclear, Chemical and Materials Engineering. Sophomore and Junior undergraduate students in physics and chemistry Graduate students in Mechanical, Civil, Chemical and Electrical Engineering in need of an introductory text on Nuclear energy Professional engineers in Mechanical, nuclear and Materials Engineering Managers and Technicians in the power-generation industries Managers and Technicians in the medical diagnostics and radiology-related industries Administrators charged with regulatory and safety issues affecting the nuclear power industry as well as the radioisotope materials industries.
Table of Contents
1 Energy 2 Atoms and Nuclei 3 Radioactivity 4 Nuclear Processes 5 Radiation and Materials 6 Fission 7 Fusion Part II NUCLEAR SYSTEMS
8 Particle Accelerators 9 Isotope Separators 10 Radiation Detectors 11 Neutron Chain Reactions 12 Nuclear Heat Energy 13 Breeder Reactors 14 Fusion ReactorsPart III NUCLEAR ENERGY AND MAN
15 The History of Nuclear Energy
16 Biological Effects of Radiation
17 Information from Isotopes
18 Useful Radiation Effects 19 Reactor Safety and Security 20 Nuclear Propulsion 21 Radiation Protection 22 Radioactive Waste Disposal 23 Laws, Regulations, and Organizations 24 Energy Economics 25 International Nuclear Power 26 Nuclear Explosions
27 The Future
Appendix Conversion Factors Atomic and Nuclear Data Answers to Exercises Comments Computer Programs
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 14th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919447
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123705471
About the Author
Raymond Murray
Nuclear Engineering Department, North Carolina State University, USA (deceased)
Affiliations and Expertise
Nuclear Engineering Department, North Carolina State University, USA