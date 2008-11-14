Nuclear Energy - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780123705471, 9780080919447

Nuclear Energy

6th Edition

An Introduction to the Concepts, Systems, and Applications of Nuclear Processes

Authors: Raymond Murray
eBook ISBN: 9780080919447
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123705471
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 14th November 2008
Page Count: 552

Description

Nuclear Energy is one of the most popular texts ever published on basic nuclear physics, systems, and applications of nuclear energy. This newest edition continues the tradition of offering a holistic treatment of everything the undergraduate engineering student needs to know in a clear and accessible way. Presented is a comprehensive overview of radioactivity, radiation protection, nuclear reactors, waste disposal, and nuclear medicine.

Key Features

• New coverage on nuclear safety concerns following 9/11, including radiation and terrorism, nuclear plant security, and use of nuclear techniques to detect weapons materials
• New facts on nuclear waste management, including the Yucca Mountain repository
• New developments in the use of nuclear-powered systems for generating cheap and abundant hydrogen from water using nuclear technology
• New information on prospects for new nuclear power reactors and their applications for electricity and desalination
• New end-of-chapter Exercises and Answers, lists of Internet resources, and updated references.

Readership

Sophomore and Junior undergraduate Engineering students in Mechanical, Nuclear, Chemical and Materials Engineering. Sophomore and Junior undergraduate students in physics and chemistry Graduate students in Mechanical, Civil, Chemical and Electrical Engineering in need of an introductory text on Nuclear energy Professional engineers in Mechanical, nuclear and Materials Engineering Managers and Technicians in the power-generation industries Managers and Technicians in the medical diagnostics and radiology-related industries Administrators charged with regulatory and safety issues affecting the nuclear power industry as well as the radioisotope materials industries.

Table of Contents

Part I BASIC CONCEPTS

1 Energy 2 Atoms and Nuclei 3 Radioactivity 4 Nuclear Processes 5 Radiation and Materials 6 Fission 7 Fusion Part II NUCLEAR SYSTEMS

8 Particle Accelerators 9 Isotope Separators 10 Radiation Detectors 11 Neutron Chain Reactions 12 Nuclear Heat Energy 13 Breeder Reactors 14 Fusion Reactors

Part III NUCLEAR ENERGY AND MAN

15 The History of Nuclear Energy 16 Biological Effects of Radiation 17 Information from Isotopes
18 Useful Radiation Effects 19 Reactor Safety and Security 20 Nuclear Propulsion 21 Radiation Protection 22 Radioactive Waste Disposal 23 Laws, Regulations, and Organizations 24 Energy Economics 25 International Nuclear Power 26 Nuclear Explosions
27 The Future

Appendix Conversion Factors Atomic and Nuclear Data Answers to Exercises Comments Computer Programs

INDEX

Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080919447
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123705471

About the Author

Raymond Murray

Nuclear Engineering Department, North Carolina State University, USA (deceased)

Affiliations and Expertise

Nuclear Engineering Department, North Carolina State University, USA

Ratings and Reviews

