Nuclear Decommissioning Case Studies: Incidents Affecting the Environment, Sustainability and Society presents a collection of international case studies impacting on workers, the public and the environment. Author Michele Laraia describes typical stages of decommissioning, such as categorization, hazard and risk analysis, and reviews the risks and impacts involved at each stage. The book provides a systematic view of the sustainability of nuclear decommissioning, following a clear template throughout. Firstly, the case is introduced, before moving onto cover the impacts, solutions and analysis, and finally moving on to present lessons learned.

This book uniquely collects, categorizes and compares radiological and non-radiological accidents, incidents and near misses which will be of great value to practitioners in industry and authorities developing nuclear programs. It instructs readers on important prevention, mitigation and control measures to create sustainable, safe nuclear facilities.