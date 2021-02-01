COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Nuclear Decommissioning Case Studies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128237007

Nuclear Decommissioning Case Studies

1st Edition

Incidents Affecting the Environment, Sustainability and Society

Author: Michele Laraia
Paperback ISBN: 9780128237007
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 260
Description

Nuclear Decommissioning Case Studies: Incidents Affecting the Environment, Sustainability and Society presents a collection of international case studies impacting on workers, the public and the environment. Author Michele Laraia describes typical stages of decommissioning, such as categorization, hazard and risk analysis, and reviews the risks and impacts involved at each stage. The book provides a systematic view of the sustainability of nuclear decommissioning, following a clear template throughout. Firstly, the case is introduced, before moving onto cover the impacts, solutions and analysis, and finally moving on to present lessons learned. 

This book uniquely collects, categorizes and compares radiological and non-radiological accidents, incidents and near misses which will be of great value to practitioners in industry and authorities developing nuclear programs. It instructs readers on important prevention, mitigation and control measures to create sustainable, safe nuclear facilities.

Key Features

  • Includes various case studies and analyses the impact of nuclear decommissioning on environmental sustainability, workers and the public
  • Highlights the need of ensuring sustainability plans are in place at the beginning of a nuclear project, and informs decision makers on selecting the best options for them
  • Guides the reader through a systematic analysis of the likelihood of incidents and how to take measures against them

Readership

Nuclear engineers; nuclear researchers; nuclear students; decommissioning specialists; governments and decision makers; nuclear operators and waste managers

Table of Contents

  1. The concept of sustainability as applicable to nuclear decommissioning 
    2. Decommissioning and environmental sustainability 
    3 onwards. Decommissioning incidents  
    b. Categorization & character of the event- causes, nature, characteristics
    c. Impacts, solutions, analysis
       d.1 Impacts on workers 
       d.2 Impacts on the public 
       d.3 Impacts on the environment & sustainability
    d. Lessons learned
    [Closing remarks]
    Significance & future impacts 
       1 Major accidents 
       2 Minor incidents 
       3 Near misses 
    Conclusions 

About the Author

Michele Laraia

Michele Laraia, a chemical engineer by background, gained his first degree at the University of Rome. In 1975 he began to work at Italy's Regulatory Body, since 1982 as licensing manager of decommissioning projects. From July 1991, Michele worked at the International Atomic Energy Agency, Waste Technology Section, as Unit Leader responsible for decontamination and decommissioning of nuclear installations and environmental remediation. The objectives of the work were to provide guidance to Member States on the planning and implementation of nuclear decommissioning and site remediation, to disseminate information on good practices, and to provide direct assistance to Member States in the implementation of their programmes. Following his retirement in November 2011 Michele offers consultant services in the above-mentioned areas.

Independent Consultant, Rome, Italy

