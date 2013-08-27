Novel Psychoactive Substances
1st Edition
Classification, Pharmacology and Toxicology
Description
Novel Psychoactive Substances: Classification, Pharmacology and Toxicology provides readers with background on the classification, detection, supply and availability of novel psychoactive substances, otherwise known as "legal highs." This book also covers individual classes of novel psychoactive substances that have recently emerged onto the recreational drug scene and provides an overview of the pharmacology of the substance followed by a discussion of the acute and chronic harm or toxicity associated with the substance. Written by international experts in the field, this multi-authored book is a valuable reference for scientists, clinicians, academics, and regulatory and law enforcement professionals.
Key Features
- Includes chapters written by international experts in the field.
- Provides a comprehensive look at the classification, detection, availability and supply of novel psychoactive substances, in addition to the pharmacology and toxicology associated with the substance.
- Offers a single source for all interested parties working in this area, including scientists, academics, clinicians, law enforcement and regulatory agencies.
- Provides a full treatment of novel psychoactive substances that have recently emerged onto the recreational drug scene including mephedrone and the synthetic cannabinoid receptors in ‘spice’ / ‘K2’.
Readership
Research scientists and academics in pharmacology and toxicology, biochemists and healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses and paramedics, law enforcement and legislative authorities.
Table of Contents
Forewords
List of Contributors
Section 1: Background
Chapter 1. Legal Classification of Novel Psychoactive Substances: An International Comparison
Introduction
Traditional Control Mechanisms
Recent Developments
References
Chapter 2. Monitoring Novel Psychoactive Substances: A Global Perspective
Introduction
Definitions
The Identification, Risk Assessment and Monitoring of Novel Psychoactive Substances
The EU Ews Information Exchange
International, Regional and National Drug Monitoring Systems
Sources for Detecting and Monitoring Novel Psychoactive Substances
Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Availability and Supply of Novel Psychoactive Substances
Background
Novel Psychoactive Substance Market
NPS Origins and Market Entry
NPS Market Structure
Products
Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Epidemiology of Use of Novel Psychoactive Substances
Introduction
General Population Surveys
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Social Issues in the Use of Novel Psychoactive Substances: Differentiated Demand and Ideological Supply
Introduction
Availability
Prevalence in Context: Differentiated Demand in Different Leisure Venues
Understanding Motivations: The Displacement Question
Exploring Social Harms: Legislative Control and the Supply of NPS
Policy Options in a Changing World
The NPS Debate: Historical Stagnation and Vested Interests (A UK Perspective)
Conclusion
References
Section 2: Analytical Techniques
Chapter 6. Analytical Techniques for the Detection of Novel Psychoactive Substances and Their Metabolites
Introduction
Analytical Methods Covering Several Classes of Novel Psychoactive Substances
Methods for Screening and/or Quantification of Novel Psychoactive Substances from Specific Drug Classes
Recommendations for Setting up Analytical Methods for Analysis of Novel Psychoactive Substances
References
Section 3: Individual Novel Psychoactive Substances
Chapter 7. Synthetic Amphetamine Derivatives
Pharmacology
Monomethoxy Derivatives
Dimethoxy Derivatives
Trimethoxy Derivatives
Thiol-Derivatives
4-Fluoroamphetamine
Monomethyl Derivatives
Summary
References
Chapter 8. 1-Benzylpiperazine and other Piperazine-based Derivatives
Introduction
Pharmacology
Toxicology
Treatment
Chronic Toxicity
Dependence and Abuse Potential
Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 9. Mephedrone
Introduction
Pharmacology
Prevalence of Use
Acute Toxicity
Mephedrone-Related Deaths
Chronic Toxicity
Dependence and Abuse Potential
References
Chapter 10. Pipradrol and Pipradrol Derivatives
Pharmacology
Prevalence of Use
Acute Toxicity
Chronic Toxicity
Dependence and Abuse Potential
Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. Aminoindane Analogues
Introduction
Pharmacology
Prevalence of Use
Regulation of the Aminoindanes
Acute and Chronic Toxicity
Dependence and Abuse Potential
Conclusions
References
Chapter 12. Ketamine
Introduction
Pharmacology and Animal Models of Ketamine Toxicity
Physical and Chemical Description
Acute Toxicity
Chronic Toxicity
Dependence and Abuse Liability
References
Chapter 13. Synthetic Cannabinoid Receptor Agonists
Introduction
Pharmacology
Prevalence of Use
Acute Toxicity
Chronic Toxicity
Dependence and Abuse Potential
Forensic Relevance
Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Natural Product (Fungal and Herbal) Novel Psychoactive Substances
Introduction
Fungal NPS
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 15. Tryptamines
Tryptamines
Pharmacology
Prevalence of Use
Acute Toxicity
Chronic Toxicity
Dependence and Abuse Potential
Conclusions
References
Chapter 16. Benzofurans and Benzodifurans
Benzofurans
Pharmacology
Prevalence of Use
Acute Toxicity
Chronic Toxicity
Dependence and Abuse Potential
References
Chapter 17. Miscellaneous Compounds
Methoxetamine
Dimethylamylamine (DMAA)
Synthetic Cocaines
References
Index
About the Editor
Paul Dargan
Drs. Dargan and Wood are both expert advisors to the UK Government (Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs, ACMD), UK Law Enforcement Services (Association of Chief Police Officers and Serious Organised Crime Agencies) and the European Union (European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, EMCDDA). They run a clinical service and have a clinical and research interest in novel psychoactive substances. They publish widely in this field and have both been invited to give keynote lectures at International meetings on this topic.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physician and Clinical Toxicologist, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and King's College London, London, UK
David Wood
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physician and Clinical Toxicologist, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and King's College London, London, UK
Reviews
"…this book provides up to date information on the classification, pharmacology, and toxicology of novel psychoactive substances often referred to as "legal highs" or "bath salts." The recreational abuse of these substances, driven by the twin engines of globalization and technology, has markedly expanded during the past decade…I highly recommend this book to anyone who is involved in investigating, treating, monitoring, or regulating the abuse of novel psychoactive substances." Rating: 4 Stars--Doody.com, January 17, 2014
"The background, analytical techniques, and individual novel psychoactive substances are discussed by researchers in pharmaceuticals, law, public health, and various medical specialties. The topics include a global perspective on monitoring them, analytical techniques for detecting them and their metabolites, synthetic amphetamine derivatives, aminoindane analogues, ketamine, synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonists, natural fungal and herbal substances, and benzofurans and benzodifurans."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013
"This reference book comprehensively collates a vast range of facts and details about the recently much debated topic of novel psychoactive substances, including the much talked about ‘legal highs’…This book would be a useful reference source for those with a keen interest in novel psychoactive substances internationally, and appeal to those working in this specialist area whether in the field of research or academics, or clinically."--PJonline.com, December 4, 2013