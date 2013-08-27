Forewords

List of Contributors

Section 1: Background

Chapter 1. Legal Classification of Novel Psychoactive Substances: An International Comparison

Introduction

Traditional Control Mechanisms

Recent Developments

References

Chapter 2. Monitoring Novel Psychoactive Substances: A Global Perspective

Introduction

Definitions

The Identification, Risk Assessment and Monitoring of Novel Psychoactive Substances

The EU Ews Information Exchange

International, Regional and National Drug Monitoring Systems

Sources for Detecting and Monitoring Novel Psychoactive Substances

Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Availability and Supply of Novel Psychoactive Substances

Background

Novel Psychoactive Substance Market

NPS Origins and Market Entry

NPS Market Structure

Products

Conclusions

References

Chapter 4. Epidemiology of Use of Novel Psychoactive Substances

Introduction

General Population Surveys

Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. Social Issues in the Use of Novel Psychoactive Substances: Differentiated Demand and Ideological Supply

Introduction

Availability

Prevalence in Context: Differentiated Demand in Different Leisure Venues

Understanding Motivations: The Displacement Question

Exploring Social Harms: Legislative Control and the Supply of NPS

Policy Options in a Changing World

The NPS Debate: Historical Stagnation and Vested Interests (A UK Perspective)

Conclusion

References

Section 2: Analytical Techniques

Chapter 6. Analytical Techniques for the Detection of Novel Psychoactive Substances and Their Metabolites

Introduction

Analytical Methods Covering Several Classes of Novel Psychoactive Substances

Methods for Screening and/or Quantification of Novel Psychoactive Substances from Specific Drug Classes

Recommendations for Setting up Analytical Methods for Analysis of Novel Psychoactive Substances

References

Section 3: Individual Novel Psychoactive Substances

Chapter 7. Synthetic Amphetamine Derivatives

Pharmacology

Monomethoxy Derivatives

Dimethoxy Derivatives

Trimethoxy Derivatives

Thiol-Derivatives

4-Fluoroamphetamine

Monomethyl Derivatives

Summary

References

Chapter 8. 1-Benzylpiperazine and other Piperazine-based Derivatives

Introduction

Pharmacology

Toxicology

Treatment

Chronic Toxicity

Dependence and Abuse Potential

Conclusion

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 9. Mephedrone

Introduction

Pharmacology

Prevalence of Use

Acute Toxicity

Mephedrone-Related Deaths

Chronic Toxicity

Dependence and Abuse Potential

References

Chapter 10. Pipradrol and Pipradrol Derivatives

Pharmacology

Prevalence of Use

Acute Toxicity

Chronic Toxicity

Dependence and Abuse Potential

Conclusions

References

Chapter 11. Aminoindane Analogues

Introduction

Pharmacology

Prevalence of Use

Regulation of the Aminoindanes

Acute and Chronic Toxicity

Dependence and Abuse Potential

Conclusions

References

Chapter 12. Ketamine

Introduction

Pharmacology and Animal Models of Ketamine Toxicity

Physical and Chemical Description

Acute Toxicity

Chronic Toxicity

Dependence and Abuse Liability

References

Chapter 13. Synthetic Cannabinoid Receptor Agonists

Introduction

Pharmacology

Prevalence of Use

Acute Toxicity

Chronic Toxicity

Dependence and Abuse Potential

Forensic Relevance

Conclusions

References

Chapter 14. Natural Product (Fungal and Herbal) Novel Psychoactive Substances

Introduction

Fungal NPS

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 15. Tryptamines

Tryptamines

Pharmacology

Prevalence of Use

Acute Toxicity

Chronic Toxicity

Dependence and Abuse Potential

Conclusions

References

Chapter 16. Benzofurans and Benzodifurans

Benzofurans

Pharmacology

Prevalence of Use

Acute Toxicity

Chronic Toxicity

Dependence and Abuse Potential

References

Chapter 17. Miscellaneous Compounds

Methoxetamine

Dimethylamylamine (DMAA)

Synthetic Cocaines

References

Index