Novel Fire Retardant Polymers and Composite Materials
1st Edition
Description
Novel Fire Retardant Polymers and Composite Materials reviews the latest scientific developments and technological advances in the design and manufacture of fire retardant polymers and composite materials. Fire retardant polymeric materials are used in a broad range of applications in fields such as aviation, automotive, computer, construction, electronics, and telecommunications. It is essential to have a better understanding of the scientific technology used in the design and manufacture of fire-resistant materials and their end products. This book includes the latest developments in fire retardant technologies for different polymeric material systems, such as PU, PP, PE, PLA, epoxy, rubber, textile, phenol resin, and PA, etc.
Key Features
- Provides cutting-edge research in flame retardant materials, relevant to both scientific and industrial applications
- Presents the latest and most up-to-date fire retardant technologies
- Discusses the most popular fire retardant polymer systems
- Includes the latest developments in fire retardant technologies for different polymeric material systems, such as PU, PP, PE, PLA, epoxy, rubber, textile, phenol resin, and PA
Readership
Research scientists, chemists, design engineers, product development managers and all those involved in the technological advances and commercial application of fire retardant polymeric materials.
Table of Contents
- Related titles
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Composites Science and Engineering
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fire-retardant high-performance epoxy-based materials
- 2.1. Application requirements and specifications for epoxy resin systems
- 2.2. Recent proceedings in the development of advanced flame-resistant epoxy resin materials
- 2.3. Impact of fiber reinforcement on the fire-retardant behavior of epoxy-based composites
- 2.4. Influence of fire retardants on crucial material properties of epoxy resin materials
- 2.5. Evaluation of the state of the art of science and technology and future challenges in the flame retardancy of epoxy-based materials
- 3. Novel fire-retardant coatings
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Application areas of fire-retardant coatings
- 3.3. Traditional fire-protective coatings
- 3.4. UV curing flame-retardant coatings
- 3.5. Fire-retardant coatings formed by layer-by-layer assembly
- 3.6. Summary and outlook
- 4. Fire-retardant polylactic acid-based materials: Preparation, properties, and mechanism
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Recent advances in the development of flame-retardant polylactic acid-based materials
- 4.3. Influence of fire retardants on thermal and mechanical properties of polylactic acid-based materials
- 4.4. Flame-retardant mechanism proposed for polylactic acid-based materials
- 4.5. Summary of the state of the art of science and technology and future perspectives in flame retardancy of polylactic acid-based materials
- 5. Fire-retardant recyclable and biobased polymer composites
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Flame retardancy of fully recyclable self-reinforced composites
- 5.3. Synthesis and fire retardancy of thermosetting biomatrices
- 5.4. Fire retardancy of thermoplastic biomatrices
- 5.5. Fire-retardant modification of biofibres
- 5.6. Flame retardancy of biobased composites
- 5.7. Characterization of fire-retarded biocomposites
- 5.8. Applications
- 5.9. Future trends
- Sources of further information and advice
- List of abbreviations
- 6. High-performance fire-retardant polyamide materials
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Thermal degradation of polyamides
- 6.3. Flame retardancy of polyamides: from fundamentals to new chemistry
- 6.4. New solutions involving interfacial modifications in glass-fibre-reinforced polyamides
- 6.5. Smoke and toxicity of polyamide combustion
- 6.6. Current developments and future trends
- 7. Flame retardancy of flexible polyurethane foams: Traditional approaches versus layer-by-layer assemblies
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Polyurethane chemical structure
- 7.3. Polyurethane thermal decomposition
- 7.4. Polyurethane combustion and toxicity of combustion gases
- 7.5. Traditional approaches for conferring flame retardancy to flexible polyurethane foams
- 7.6. Novel approaches for conferring flame retardancy to polyurethane foams. Layer-by-layer assembly: fundamental aspects of this powerful surface modification technique
- 7.7. Application of layer-by-layer assemblies to flame retardancy and flexible polyurethane foams
- 7.8. Improving the efficiency of layer-by-layer coatings towards industrialization: future perspectives of layer-by-layer in foams
- 7.9. Conclusions and future perspectives
- List of abbreviations
- 8. Functional layered double hydroxides and their use in fire-retardant polymeric materials
- 8.1. Introduction of layered double hydroxides
- 8.2. Synthesis and functionalization of LDH
- 8.3. Preparation of LDH-based polymer nanocomposites
- 8.4. Fire behaviors of LDH-based polymer nanocomposites
- 8.5. Outlook
- 9. Silicon-based mesoporous materials and organic–inorganic hybrid materials: From preparation to application in fire retardancy of polymeric materials
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Mesoporous silica as a highly efficient flame retardant or synergist
- 9.3. Organic–inorganic hybrid materials as highly flame retardant or synergist
- 9.4. Conclusions
- 10. Fire-retardant carbon-fiber-reinforced thermoset composites
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Thermal decomposition mechanisms of organic polymers and fire hazards of composites
- 10.3. Flame-retardant solutions suitable for carbon-fiber-reinforced epoxy composites
- 10.4. Conclusion
- 11. Flame retardance and thermal stability of polymer/graphene nanosheet oxide composites
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Experimental
- 11.3. Results and discussion
- 11.4. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 9th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001639
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081009772
About the Editor
De-Yi Wang
Professor De-Yi Wang is currently leading the High Performance Polymer Nanocomposites research group at the Madrid Institute for Advanced Studies of Materials (IMDEA-Materials) in Spain. His research activities focus on application-oriented fundamental problems, novel technologies in multifunctional nanomaterials, eco-benign fire retardants with high effectiveness, high performance environmentally-friendly polymers and nanocomposites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Madrid Institute for Advanced Studies of Materials (IMDEA-Materials)