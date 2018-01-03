Novel Electronic Structure Theory: General Innovations and Strongly Correlated Systems, Volume 76

Section I: Molecular Electronic Structure Methodology and Reviews

1. Present Status of Selected Configuration Interaction With Truncation Energy Error

Carlos F. Bunge

2. Recent Developments in Asymptotic Expansions From Numerical Analysis and Approximation Theory

Avram Sidi

3. The Kinetic Energy Pauli Enhancement Factor and Its Role in Determining the Shell Structure of Atoms and Molecules

Eduardo V. Ludeña, Darío Arroyo, Edison X. Salazar and Jorge Vallejo

4. On the Laguerre Representation of Coulomb Functions and the Relation to Orthogonal Polynomials

Jessica A. Del Punta, Gustavo Gasaneo and LorenzoU. Ancarani

5. Numerical Hartree–Fock and Many-Body Calculations for Diatomic Molecules

John C. Morrison and Jacek Kobus

6. Local Effective Hartree–Fock Potentials Obtained by the Depurated Inversion Method

Alejandra M.P. Mendez, Dario M. Mitnik and Jorge E. Miraglia

7. 4-Center STO Interelectron Repulsion Integrals With Coulomb Sturmians

James E. Avery and John S. Avery

8. Recurrence Relations for Four-Electron Integrals Over Gaussian Basis Functions

Giuseppe M. J. Barca and Pierre-François Loos

9. Ab Initio Molecular Local Nuclear Magnetic Shielding Tensors

Nabil Joudieh, Ali Bağcı and Philip E. Hoggan

Section II: Electron Correlation in Atomic Systems

10. Atomic Electronic Structure Computations With Hylleraas-CI Wave Functions

Frank E. Harris

11. One-Particle Effective Potential for Helium Atom

Daniel Gebremedhin and Charles Weatherford

12. Configuration Interaction Study of the 3P Ground State of the Carbon Atom

María B. Ruiz and Robert Troger

Section III: Strong Correlation in Electronic Systems

13. Extension of the Configuration Interaction Monte Carlo Method to Atoms and Molecules

Alessandro Roggero and Francesco Pederiva

14. Time-Dependent Linear-Response Variational Monte Carlo

Bastien Mussard, Emanuele Coccia, Roland Assaraf, Matthew Otten, Cyrus J. Umrigar and Julien Toulouse

15. Quantum Monte Carlo Calculations for Industrial Catalysts: Accurately Evaluating the H2 Dissociation Reaction Barrier on Pt(111)

Philip E. Hoggan

16. Density-Based Analysis of Spin-Resolved MP2 Method

Mateusz Witkowski, Szymon Smiga and Ireneusz Grabowski

17. Time-Dependent Configuration Interaction Using the Graphical Unitary Group Approach: Nonlinear Electric Properties

Patrick J. Lestrange, Mark R. Hoffmann and Xiaosong Li

18. Hybrid Treatments Based on Determinant Seniority Numbers and Spatial Excitation Levels in the Configuration Interaction Framework

Diego R. Alcoba, Alicia Torre, Luis Lain, Ofelia B. Oña, Gustavo E. Massaccesi and Pablo Capuzzi

19. Potential Energy Curves for the LiK+ and NaK+ Molecular Ions With the Coupled Cluster Method

Monika Musiał, Anna Bewicz, Patrycja Skupin and Stanisław A. Kucharski