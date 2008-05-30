Normal Childbirth
2nd Edition
Evidence and Debate
Description
This new edition builds on the strengths of the popular first edition, with updated national and international data, and the most recent debate around the controversial area of childbirth. With the increasing risk of litigation, there can be a tendency to classify women as 'at risk' if they present with even a hint of a problem. This is a contentious area and midwives need to be aware of the wide parameters of 'normal' in order to practise autonomously, effectively and safely. This book provides an evidence-based source for all midwives and other health professionals with an interest normal birth.
Key Features
- Explores the wider range of normal childbirth that is unique to individual mothers and babies
- Challenges the assumptions underpinning current beliefs and attitudes
Table of Contents
Section 1: Ways of Seeing
1. From being to becoming: reconstructing childbirth knowledge
2. The role of pain in normal birth and the empowerment of women
3. Birth and spirituality
Section 2: Aspects of normality
4. Normal birth: womens' stories
5. Midwives' practices in eleven UK maternity units
6. Midwives constructing 'normal birth'
Section 3: Evidence
7. Risk, safety and the study of physiological birth
8. The early pushing urge: practice and discourse
9. Foetal to neonatal transition: first, do no harm
10. Promoting normal birth: weighing the evidence
11. Aspects of a controversy: summary and debate
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 30th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037924
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061424
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443069437
About the Editor
Susan Downe
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Midwifery Studies, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK