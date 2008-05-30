Normal Childbirth - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443069437, 9780702037924

Normal Childbirth

2nd Edition

Evidence and Debate

Editors: Susan Downe
eBook ISBN: 9780702037924
eBook ISBN: 9780702061424
Paperback ISBN: 9780443069437
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th May 2008
Page Count: 216
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This new edition builds on the strengths of the popular first edition, with updated national and international data, and the most recent debate around the controversial area of childbirth. With the increasing risk of litigation, there can be a tendency to classify women as 'at risk' if they present with even a hint of a problem. This is a contentious area and midwives need to be aware of the wide parameters of 'normal' in order to practise autonomously, effectively and safely. This book provides an evidence-based source for all midwives and other health professionals with an interest normal birth.

Key Features

  • Explores the wider range of normal childbirth that is unique to individual mothers and babies
  • Challenges the assumptions underpinning current beliefs and attitudes

Table of Contents

Section 1: Ways of Seeing

1. From being to becoming: reconstructing childbirth knowledge

2. The role of pain in normal birth and the empowerment of women

3. Birth and spirituality

Section 2: Aspects of normality

4. Normal birth: womens' stories

5. Midwives' practices in eleven UK maternity units

6. Midwives constructing 'normal birth'

Section 3: Evidence

7. Risk, safety and the study of physiological birth

8. The early pushing urge: practice and discourse

9. Foetal to neonatal transition: first, do no harm

10. Promoting normal birth: weighing the evidence

11. Aspects of a controversy: summary and debate

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702037924
eBook ISBN:
9780702061424
Paperback ISBN:
9780443069437

About the Editor

Susan Downe

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Midwifery Studies, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.