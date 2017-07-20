Noradrenergic Signaling and Astroglia
1st Edition
Description
Noradrenergic Signaling and Astroglia integrates what is known about the active role of astroglia in the locus coeruleus-noradrenergic system and outlines the most recent advances in the field. It discusses the molecular mechanisms underlying norepinephrine-induced receptor activation in astroglia, cellular metabolism and CNS energy provision, in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, gliosignalling and neuronal activity, and astroglial networks, gap junctions, and morphological plasticity. The book also addresses the role of astroglial adrenergic receptor activation in memory formation, cognition, regulation of sleep homeostasis, and lastly in neurological disorders, including trauma (cellular edema), neurodegeneration (Alzheimer’s disease), and neuroinflammation (multiple sclerosis). Noradrenergic Signaling and Astroglia is a valuable source of new knowledge for a wide audience, including graduate students, post-doctoral fellows, and researchers in neuroscience, life sciences, and the biological and biomedical sciences.
Key Features
- Covers what is currently known about the role of astroglia in the noradrenergic system
- Provides biochemical and physiological mechanistic data to understand how noradrenergic signals acting on astroglia produce observed effects
- Includes figures and tables of structures, mechanisms and processes related to astroglia and noradrenergic signaling in CNS
Readership
Neuroscientists, graduate and undergraduate students in biological and biomedical sciences, post-doctoral fellows, researchers
Table of Contents
- Locus coeruleus noradrenergic neurons and astroglia in health and disease
Robert Zorec, Nina Vardjan and Alexei Verkhratsky
2. Astroglial adrenergic receptor signaling in brain cortex
Leif Hertz and Ye Chen
3. White matter astrocytes: Adrenergic mechanisms
Maria Papanikolaou and A.M. Butt
4. Role for astroglial α1-adrenergic receptors in glia-neuron communications and aging-related metaplasticity in the neocortex
Ulyana Lalo and Yuriy Pankratov
5. Adrenergic Ca2+ and cAMP excitability: Effects on glucose availability and cell morphology in astrocytes
Nina Vardjan, Marko Kreft and Robert Zorec
6. Adrenergic receptors on astrocytes modulate gap junctions
Eliana Scemes, Randy F. Stout, Jr. and David C. Spray
7. Fluxes of lactate into, from, and among gap junction-coupled astroglia and their interaction with noradrenaline
Gerald A. Dienel
8. Dialogue between astrocytes and noradrenergic neurones via L-lactate
Anja G. Teschemacher and Sergey Kasparov
9. Noradrenergic system and memory: The role of astrocytes
Manuel Zenger, Sophie Burlet-Godinot, Jean-Marie Petit and Pierre J. Magistretti
10. Hippocampal noradrenaline regulates spatial working memory in the rat
Rosario Gulino, Anna Kostenko, Gioacchino De Leo, Serena Alexa Emmi, Domenico Nunziata and Giampiero Leanza
11. Enteric astroglia and noradrenergic/purinergic signaling
Vladimir Grubišić and Vladimir Parpura
12. Noradrenaline drives structural changes in astrocytes and brain extracellular space
Ang D. Sherpa, Chiye Aoki and Sabina Hrabetova
13. Signalling pathway of ß-adrenergic receptor in astrocytes and its relevance to brain oedema
Alexei Verkhratsky and Liang Peng
14. Noradrenaline, astroglia, and neuroinflammation
José L.M. Madrigal
15. Astrocytic ß2 adrenergic receptors and multiple sclerosis
Jacques De Keyser
16. Potentiation of ß-amyloid–induced cortical inflammation by noradrenaline and noradrenergic depletion: Implications for Alzheimer’s disease
Douglas L. Feinstein and Michael T. Heneka
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134269
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128050880
About the Editor
Nina Vardjan
Nina Vardjan, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Biochemistry is Coordinating Director of the Neuroglia Projects, part of the National Programme of Cell Physiology (jointly carried out by the Laboratory of Neuroendocrinology-Molecular Cell Physiology at Institute of Pathophysiology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Ljubljana, and the Cell Engineering Laboratory at Celica Biomedical, Tech Park Ljubljana, Slovenia). Her fields of study include Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Neuroscience, Cell Physiology, Neuroendocrinology and Biophysics. She obtained her B.Sc. in Microbiology at the Biotechnical Faculty, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia in 1999. In 2003 she received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Post-graduate Study of Biomedicine, Faculty of Medicine, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia. During her Ph.D. she held the position of a Young Researcher and from 2003 to 2004 she was Associate Research Scientist at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Jožef Stefan Institute, Ljubljana, Slovenia. In 2002, she obtained a FEBS Fellowship for training in neuromuscular junction physiology at the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK. Since 2004, she holds a Research Scientist position at the Celica Biomedical and the Faculty of Medicine, Ljubljana, Slovenia. From 2006, she is involved in teaching (General Physiology, Cell Physiology, Molecular Physiology, Cell Engineering) at the Faculty of Chemistry and Chemical Technology and Biotechnical Faculty, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia. She co-edited a special volume of the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences “Mechanisms of Exocytosis” and co-organized the international meetings ISN Satellite Meeting: Glial Cells in (Patho)physiology (2011), FEPS 2009 (2009), and Mechanism(s) of Exocytosis (2008) and 15th Young Neuroscientists Meeting (2008).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ljubljana, Faculty of Medicine, and Celica Biomedical, Ljubljana, Slovenia
Robert Zorec
Robert Zorec, Ph.D., Professor of Pathophysiology at the University of Ljubljana, Faculty of Medicine, a Full Member of Academia Europaea (London) and Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts (continuation of Academia Operosorum Labacensis from 1693), as well as a past Member of the Committee for Advanced Therapy at the European Medicines Agency (London). He received his Ph.D. from the University of Ljubljana in 1986 for his work conducted at the Newcastle Medical School and at the MRC Neuroendocrinology Unit in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, in Dr. R.N. McBurney's laboratory studying single-channel chloride currents activated by GABA and glycine in spinal cord neurons. He introduced the patch-clamp technique in Ljubljana in 1985. Dr. Zorec’s post-doctoral experience was at Cambridge, UK, in Dr. W.T. Mason's laboratory. Independently of the laboratory of the Nobel Laureate, Erwin Neher, he developed his own membrane capacitance measurements (MCM) to monitor processes such as endo-and exocytosis in real time. In Prof. M. Berridge's laboratory at Cambridge University (UK), he studied cytosolic calcium homeostasis by imaging related to the MCM approach. In 1991, he conducted experiments on plant secretory cells at the University of Adelaide, Australia. He used his MCM technique to study regulated exocytosis in skeletal muscle, taste cells, neurons, and glia. Since 1991, he has been Head of the Laboratory of Neuroendocrinology-Molecular Cell Physiology and in 1997 he received the Republic of Slovenia Prize for Science. In 2000, he established the Cell Engineering Laboratory at Celica Biomedical, Ljubljana Tech Park (http://celicabiomedical.com/) where he has been a CEO since 2006 and the head of the Carl Zeiss Reference Center for Confocal Microscopy. Recently, his laboratory has developed research on astrocytes, the most heterogeneous neuroglial cells in the brain, to learn how vesicle traffic and regulated exocytosis are altered in these cells under pathologic conditions. In addition to MCM, super-resolution fluorescence microscopy has been developed in his laboratory to study subcellular vesicle traffic and more than 160 peer-reviewed papers have been published. He has lectured at over 100 distinguished universities, international meetings, and research institutions worldwide. He has been a reviewer for leading scientific journals including Nature, Science, PNAS, Neuron, Journal of Neuroscience, Journal of Physiology, Biophysical Journal, Brain Research, and others. In addition to basic research, the laboratory is also developing advanced cell-based medicines such as hybridoma cells to treat cancer; one product, HybriCure, is currently in phase 1/2 clinical trials.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ljubljana, Faculty of Medicine, and Celica Biomedical, Ljubljana, Slovenia