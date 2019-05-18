Noonan Syndrome
1st Edition
Characteristics and Interventions
Description
Noonan Syndrome: Characteristics and Interventions provides an in-depth analysis on this disorder that pediatric endocrinologists and primary care clinicians can use to make sure they provide affected patients with an updated model of care and appropriate treatment. The book examines recent advances in understanding and treating short stature in Noonan Syndrome, along with the latest progress in growth hormone-dependent signaling pathways involved in short stature, one of the most frequent clinical manifestations. Chapters also address how patients with Noonan Syndrome undergo more than average surgical procedures and have a great bleeding risk.
This must have reference for pediatric endocrinologists and practicing physicians will give them all the information they need on the topic.
Key Features
- Provides an accessible, up-to-date overview of the characteristics, state-of-the-art diagnostic procedures, and management of Noonan syndrome
- Offers an important resource for physicians who see and treat individual symptoms, rather than a disease complex, covering the important characteristics in the presence of heart anomalies and perioperative considerations
- Reviews multidisciplinary and post-treatment management of the disease
Readership
Fellows, residents, and practitioners in endocrinology, internal medicine, primary care; biomedical researchers of endocrine disease and rare genetic diseases across biomedical disciplines, along with educated patients and parents
Table of Contents
- Noonan Syndrome: Phenotypic Variations and Molecular Genetics
2. Growth Failure and Experience With Growth Hormone Therapy in Noonan Syndrome
3. Cardiac Manifestations in Noonan Syndrome: Effects of Growth Hormone Therapy
4. Endocrinopathies Associated With Noonan Syndrome
5. Genitourinary Manifestation of Noonan Syndrome
6. Gastrointestinal Manifestations of Noonan Syndrome
7. Developmental and Neurological Features of Noonan Syndrome
8. Hematology/Oncology in Noonan Syndrome
9. Analgesia, Anesthesia, and Perioperative Considerations in Noonan Syndrome
10. Oral and Dental Manifestations in Noonan Syndrome
Details
- No. of pages:
- 215
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 18th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128153499
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153482
About the Editor
Amrit Bhangoo
Dr. Bhangoo is a pediatric endocrinologist with nearly a decade of experience teaching medical students, pediatric and pediatric endocrinology residents, as well as endocrine fellows. He is currently a senior editor on Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Case Reports and has served on editorial boards of Journal of Pediatric Endocrinology and Endocrinology and Metabolic Research. He has also served as a reviewer on multiple journals including Pediatrics, Clinical Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, Endocrine, and the European Journal of Endocrinology. He has contributed book chapters to the Textbook of Pediatric Endocrinology (Taylor & Francis), Pediatric Adrenal Diseases (Karger), and Genetic Steroid Disorders (Elsevier.) He is recruiting authors from pediatric endocrinology, pediatric cardiology, genetics, pediatric urology, anesthesiology, hematology and pediatric gastroenterology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pediatric Endocrinology Children’s Hospital Orange County, University of California Irvine Medical Center, Orange, CA, USA