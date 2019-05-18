Noonan Syndrome: Characteristics and Interventions provides an in-depth analysis on this disorder that pediatric endocrinologists and primary care clinicians can use to make sure they provide affected patients with an updated model of care and appropriate treatment. The book examines recent advances in understanding and treating short stature in Noonan Syndrome, along with the latest progress in growth hormone-dependent signaling pathways involved in short stature, one of the most frequent clinical manifestations. Chapters also address how patients with Noonan Syndrome undergo more than average surgical procedures and have a great bleeding risk.

This must have reference for pediatric endocrinologists and practicing physicians will give them all the information they need on the topic.