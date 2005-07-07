Nonviral Vectors for Gene Therapy, Part 2 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780120176540, 9780080456133

Nonviral Vectors for Gene Therapy, Part 2, Volume 54

2nd Edition

Editors: Leaf Huang Mien-Chie Hung Ernst Wagner
eBook ISBN: 9780080456133
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120176540
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th July 2005
Page Count: 400
Description

The field of non-viral vector research has rapidly progressed since the publication of the first edition. This new edition is expanded to two separate volumes that contain in-depth discussions of different non-viral approaches, including cationic liposomes and polymers, naked DNA and various physical methods of delivery, as well as a comprehensive coverage of the molecular biological designs of the plasmid DNA for reduced toxicity, prolonged expression and tissue or disease specific genes. New developments such as the toxicity of the non-viral vectors and recent advances in nucleic acid therapeutics are fully covered in these volumes.

Readership

Graduate students, scientists, and clinicians in molecular and cell biology interested in gene therapy

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080456133
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120176540

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Leaf Huang

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S.A.

Mien-Chie Hung

Affiliations and Expertise

M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, University of Texas, Houston, U.S.A.

Ernst Wagner

Affiliations and Expertise

Munich Center for System-based Drug Research, Center for Nanoscience, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität, Germany

