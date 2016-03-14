Nonsense Mutation Correction in Human Diseases

Jieshuang Jia is a postdoc fellow studying NMD at the institute of biology of Lille (France) since June 2015. Prior to her postdoc, she achieved her PhD at the University of Lille 2 by studying molecules with nonsense mutation correction capacity. She also got a bachelor of clinical medicine in the Second Military Medical University in July 2004 and a master of internal medicine in the Nephrology Institute of Changzheng Hospital in Shanghai, (China) with a specialty in Nephrology in June 2007. She has won several first class awards and has been the merit student for several times. She has worked in clinic for more than four years and received the advanced hospital worker status. During her clinic time from August 2007 to October 2011, she directed the students’ internships and taught them the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. She also performed some clinical studies on diseases such as polycystic kidney disease, chronic kidney disease with some relation with nonsense mutations until 2011. Her interest focused on new diagnostic methods and therapies of diseases. Now she is studying on NMD and would like to promote a strong interaction between nonsense mutation correction and clinic diseases.