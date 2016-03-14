Nonsense Mutation Correction in Human Diseases
1st Edition
An Approach for Targeted Medicine
Description
Nonsense Mutation Correction in Human Diseases: An Approach for Targeted Medicine provides an introduction on genetic diseases, discusses the prevalence of nonsense mutations, the consequences of a nonsense mutation for the expression of the mutant gene, and the presentation of the nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD).
It presents the mechanism of action and rationale associated with each strategy to correct nonsense mutations with the results of clinical trials to further support this basis. In addition, the book shows how it may be possible to combine several of these strategies to ultimately improve the efficiency of correction, also suggesting the future goals and objectives to improve treatment modalities in this evolving sphere of personalized medicine.
Key Features
- Features basic biological and clinical constructs that inform the application of genomic data to clinical decision-making
- Includes theories and methods that can be used to link bio-molecular and clinical phenotypes so as to enable integrative hypothesis discovery, testing, and downstream evidence-based practice
- Provides design patterns and use cases that contextualize the clinical decision-making and evidence-based practice relative to real world requirements and stakeholders
Readership
Investigators at all levels in biomedicine, molecular biology and biochemistry; graduate and postdoc students in biomed, biology, and life science programs, clinicians interested in learning the underpinnings of personalized medicine
Table of Contents
- About the Authors
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: General Aspects Related to Nonsense Mutations
- Abstract
- 1. Premature termination codon, nonsense mutation, and consequences on gene expression
- 2. Pre-mRNA splicing mechanism
- 3. Nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD) mechanism
- 4. Correction of nonsense mutations, a case of targeted therapy
- Chapter 2: Pathologies Susceptible to be Targeted for Nonsense Mutation Therapies
- Abstract
- 1. Rare diseases
- 2. Frequent diseases
- Chapter 3: Strategies to Correct Nonsense Mutations
- Abstract
- 1. The exon skipping
- 2. Trans-splicing
- 3. PTC-readthrough
- 4. NMD inhibition
- 5. Pseudouridylation at the PTC
- 6. Gene therapy
- 7. Cell therapy
- 8. Genome editing
- 9. Combinatory approaches to improve nonsense mutation therapies
- Chapter 4: Conclusions
- Abstract
- 1. Summary on the different strategies and their results
- 2. Personalized/targeted medicine versus traditional medicine
- 3. Limitations on nonsense mutation therapies and future considerations
- Glossary
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 14th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128044698
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128044681
About the Author
Fabrice Lejeune
Dr. Fabrice Lejenue studies the mechanisms that regulate or deregulate the quality control of protein synthesis with the aim to one day utilize these mechanisms to chemically treat diseases such as cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy and cancer. He studied under Dr. Lynne Maquat, Director, Center for RNA Biology, and the scientist responsible for discovering the control mechanism messenger RNA carrying nonsense mutations in mammals. Dr. Lejeune continues this work at his lab at the Pasteur Institute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut Pasteur de Lille, 1 rue Calmette Professor, Lille, France
Hana Benhabiles
Hana is a PhD student working with Dr. Fabrice Lejeune. She obtained her Master’s degree in Genetics, in 2014, at the University of Lille in France. Prior coming to Lille, Hana did a biological engineering degree at Boumerdès University in Algeria. She acquired biomedical and biotechnological knowledge that she applies during her PhD. By coupling her engineering and research training, Hana is currently identifying new drugs correcting a nonsense mutation with a focus on their application in clinics to promote the expression of normally unexpressed proteins in these types of pathologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mécanismes de la Tumorigenèse et Thérapies Ciblées – M3T – UMR, Université de Lille, Lille, France
Jieshuang Jia
Jieshuang Jia is a postdoc fellow studying NMD at the institute of biology of Lille (France) since June 2015. Prior to her postdoc, she achieved her PhD at the University of Lille 2 by studying molecules with nonsense mutation correction capacity. She also got a bachelor of clinical medicine in the Second Military Medical University in July 2004 and a master of internal medicine in the Nephrology Institute of Changzheng Hospital in Shanghai, (China) with a specialty in Nephrology in June 2007. She has won several first class awards and has been the merit student for several times. She has worked in clinic for more than four years and received the advanced hospital worker status. During her clinic time from August 2007 to October 2011, she directed the students’ internships and taught them the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. She also performed some clinical studies on diseases such as polycystic kidney disease, chronic kidney disease with some relation with nonsense mutations until 2011. Her interest focused on new diagnostic methods and therapies of diseases. Now she is studying on NMD and would like to promote a strong interaction between nonsense mutation correction and clinic diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) – UMR, Paris, France
Reviews
"Not only is the content well selected and planned, but the language is clear and simple and the illustrations are magnificent…This book is unique - there are no comparable books. The authors have achieved a tremendous goal. Score: 100 - 5 Stars!" --Doody's