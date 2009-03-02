Nonpulmonary Critical Care, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437704600

Nonpulmonary Critical Care, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 30-1

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Siegel John McArdle
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704600
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd March 2009
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue provides an update on some of the most common conditions that a pulmonologist sees in the ICU. Topics covered include intraabdominal hypertension, liver failure, intracranial catastrophes, critical issues in Nephrology, Heart failure, adrenal insufficiency and septic shock, obstetrical emergencies in critical care, hematologic issues in the ICU, ICU cognitive outcomes, end-of-life issues, sepsis, sedation and analgesia, measurement of quality and assurance of safety, and critical care of the hematopoetic transplant recipient.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437704600

About the Authors

Mark Siegel Author

John McArdle Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.