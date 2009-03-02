Nonpulmonary Critical Care, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 30-1
1st Edition
Authors: Mark Siegel John McArdle
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704600
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd March 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue provides an update on some of the most common conditions that a pulmonologist sees in the ICU. Topics covered include intraabdominal hypertension, liver failure, intracranial catastrophes, critical issues in Nephrology, Heart failure, adrenal insufficiency and septic shock, obstetrical emergencies in critical care, hematologic issues in the ICU, ICU cognitive outcomes, end-of-life issues, sepsis, sedation and analgesia, measurement of quality and assurance of safety, and critical care of the hematopoetic transplant recipient.
About the Authors
Mark Siegel Author
John McArdle Author
