Nonpulmonary Critical Care, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 30-1

This issue provides an update on some of the most common conditions that a pulmonologist sees in the ICU. Topics covered include intraabdominal hypertension, liver failure, intracranial catastrophes, critical issues in Nephrology, Heart failure, adrenal insufficiency and septic shock, obstetrical emergencies in critical care, hematologic issues in the ICU, ICU cognitive outcomes, end-of-life issues, sepsis, sedation and analgesia, measurement of quality and assurance of safety, and critical care of the hematopoetic transplant recipient.