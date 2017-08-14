Nonmotor Parkinson's: The Hidden Face, Volume 133
1st Edition
The Many Hidden Faces
Table of Contents
Section 1. Nonmotor Symptoms: The Hidden Face of Parkinson’s
1. The Status of “Nonmotor” Features of the Malady in an Essay on the Shaking Palsy (1817)
2. Neuropathology of Nonmotor Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease
3. Nonmotor Symptoms in Experimental Models of Parkinson’s Disease
4. The Epidemiology of Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease (Cohort and Other Studies)
5. Genes and Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease
6. Nonmotor Signs in Genetic Forms of Parkinson’s Disease
7. Imaging the Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease
8. Biomarkers of Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease
9. Measurement of Nonmotor Symptoms in Clinical Practice
10. Objective Measurement and Monitoring of Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease
11. Nonmotor Symptoms and Natural History of Parkinson’s Disease: Evidence From Cognitive Dysfunction and Role of Noninvasive Interventions
12. Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease: Gender and Ethnic Differences
13. Nonmotor Subtyping in Parkinson’s Disease
14. Caregiver Burden and the Nonmotor Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease
15. Quality of Life and Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease
Section 2A. Specific Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease, Part 1
16. Nonmotor Aspects of Parkinson’s Disease—How Do They Help Diagnosis?
17. Anosmia and Ageusia in Parkinson’s Disease
18. Cognition in Parkinson’s Disease
19. Psychosis in Parkinson’s Disease
20. Depression and Anxiety in Parkinson’s Disease
21. Apathy in Parkinson’s Disease
22. Impulse Control and Related Disorders in Parkinson’s Disease
23. Sleep Dysfunction in Parkinson’s Disease
24. Fatigue in Parkinson’s Disease
Description
Non-motor Parkinson's: The Hidden Face, Volume 133, the first part of the latest volume in the International Review of Neurobiology series, is an up-to-date, comprehensive textbook addressing the non-motor aspects of Parkinson’s disease, a key unmet need. Chapters in this new release include topics such as The hidden face of Parkinson's, JP and non-motor symptoms, Parkinson's: a complex non-motor disease, Neuropathology of NMS of PD, Neurophysiology and animal models related to NMS in PD, Epidemiology of NMS in PD (cohort studies), Genes and NMS in PD, NMS in genetic forms of PD, and Imaging the NMS in PD.
Including practical tips for non-specialists and clinical algorithms, this book contains contributions from over 40 opinion leaders in the field of movement disorders, covering the topic from laboratory, to bedside, to caregiver.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive textbook on the non motor aspects of Parkinson’s disease
- Includes practical tips and clinical algorithms, and is the only textbook to bring a holistic approach
- Contains contributions from over 40 global opinion leaders in the field of movement disorders
- Provides special chapters on exercise, personalized medicine, osteoporosis, genetics, treatment aspects and nutrition
Readership
Specialists in movement disorders, Trainees in movement disorders, scientists, psychiatrists and psychologists, geriatricians, Neurologists (general and trainee), Allied health specialists, Medical students and university libraries
Details
No. of pages: 794
- 794
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 14th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128137093
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128137086
About the Serial Volume Editors
K Ray Chaudhuri Serial Volume Editor
Professor K Ray Chaudhuri is the Clinical Director of the National Parkinson Foundation International Centre of Excellence at King’s College and Kings College Hospital London, Lead of the King’s Neuroscience Research and Development unit and Chairman of the Movement Disorders Society Non-motor Study Group at Denmark Hill Campus in London. Professor Ray Chaudhuri also sits on the Nervous Systems Committee of the UK Department of Health, National Institute of Health Research, and serves as a member of the Scientific Programme Committee of the International Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders Society. In addition, he serves as a member of clinical advisory groups to Parkinson’s UK and the European Parkinson’s Disease Association. Having published over 350 papers and co-edited 4 books on PD and restless legs syndrome, Professor Ray Chaudhuri currently serves on the editorial board of numerous international journals including Basal Ganglia, the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease and is the editor in chief of the newly launched Nature Parkinson’s Journal. Professor K Ray Chaudhuri has particular expertise in non-motor aspects of PD focused on subtyping, sleep and pain.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Parkinson Foundation International Centre of Excellence, Kings College and Kings College Hospital, London, UK
Nataliya Titova Serial Volume Editor
Dr Nataliya Titova graduated from Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University (Moscow, Russia) and obtained her PhD thesis which was based on a controlled cross sectional and prospective study on clinical and neurophysiological evaluation of de novo Parkinson’s Disease patients. She thereafter trained to become a specialist in Movement Disorders and is now working in the department of neurology, neurosurgery and medical genetics at the Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education «N.I. Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University» of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Russian Federation, Moscow, Russia. She as an active teacher and researcher in the field of Parkinson’s disease and related conditions and has a special interest in Parkinson’s pathophysiology, non motor symptoms, genetics and biomarkers. She has recently joined the editorial board of the NPJ. Parkinson’s Disease (Nature Partnership Journals), she is also coauthor in several papers on PD pathophysiology and an active member of the International Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Society PD Non Motor Study
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior researcher, Department of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Medical Genetics, Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education «N.I. Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University» of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Russian Federation, Moscow, Russia