Nonmotor Parkinson's: The Hidden Face, Volume 133

Section 1. Nonmotor Symptoms: The Hidden Face of Parkinson’s

1. The Status of “Nonmotor” Features of the Malady in an Essay on the Shaking Palsy (1817)

2. Neuropathology of Nonmotor Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease

3. Nonmotor Symptoms in Experimental Models of Parkinson’s Disease

4. The Epidemiology of Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease (Cohort and Other Studies)

5. Genes and Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease

6. Nonmotor Signs in Genetic Forms of Parkinson’s Disease

7. Imaging the Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease

8. Biomarkers of Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease

9. Measurement of Nonmotor Symptoms in Clinical Practice

10. Objective Measurement and Monitoring of Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease

11. Nonmotor Symptoms and Natural History of Parkinson’s Disease: Evidence From Cognitive Dysfunction and Role of Noninvasive Interventions

12. Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease: Gender and Ethnic Differences

13. Nonmotor Subtyping in Parkinson’s Disease

14. Caregiver Burden and the Nonmotor Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease

15. Quality of Life and Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease



Section 2A. Specific Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease, Part 1



16. Nonmotor Aspects of Parkinson’s Disease—How Do They Help Diagnosis?

17. Anosmia and Ageusia in Parkinson’s Disease

18. Cognition in Parkinson’s Disease

19. Psychosis in Parkinson’s Disease

20. Depression and Anxiety in Parkinson’s Disease

21. Apathy in Parkinson’s Disease

22. Impulse Control and Related Disorders in Parkinson’s Disease

23. Sleep Dysfunction in Parkinson’s Disease

24. Fatigue in Parkinson’s Disease