Nonlinear Systems in Heat Transfer

Nonlinear Heat Transfer: Mathematical Modeling and Analytical Methods addresses recent progress and original research in nonlinear science and its application in the area of heat transfer, with a particular focus on the most important advances and challenging applications. The importance of understanding analytical methods for solving linear and nonlinear constitutive equations is essential in studying engineering problems.

This book provides a comprehensive range of (partial) differential equations, applied in the field of heat transfer, tackling a comprehensive range of nonlinear mathematical problems in heat radiation, heat conduction, heat convection, heat diffusion and non-Newtonian fluid systems. Providing various innovative analytical techniques and their practical application in nonlinear engineering problems is the unique point of this book. Drawing a balance between theory and practice, the different chapters of the book focus not only on the broader linear and nonlinear problems, but also applied examples of practical solutions by the outlined methodologies.