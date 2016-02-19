Nonlinear Programming - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125970501, 9781483272467

Nonlinear Programming

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, the University of Wisconsin, Madison, May 4-6, 1970

Editors: J. B. Rosen O. L. Mangasarian K. Ritter
eBook ISBN: 9781483272467
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1970
Page Count: 502
Description

Nonlinear Programming contains the proceedings of a Symposium on Nonlinear Programming held in Madison, Wisconsin on May 4-6, 1970.

This book emphasizes algorithms and related theories that lead to efficient computational methods for solving nonlinear programming problems. This compilation consists of 17 chapters. Chapters 1 to 9 are concerned primarily with computational algorithms, while Chapters 10 to 13 are devoted to theoretical aspects of nonlinear programming. Certain applications of nonlinear programming are considered in Chapters 14 to 17. The algorithms for nonlinear constraint problems, investigation of convergence rates, and use of nonlinear programming for approximation are also covered in this text.

This publication is a good source for students and researchers concerned with nonlinear programming.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

A Method of Centers by Upper-Bounding Functions with Applications

A New Algorithm for Unconstrained Optimization

A Class of Methods for Nonlinear Programming II Computational Experience

Some Algorithms Based on the Principle of Feasible Directions

Numerical Techniques in Mathematical Programming

A Superlinearly Convergent Method for Unconstrained Minimization

A Second Order Method for the Linearly Constrained Nonlinear Programming Problem

Convergent Step-Sizes for Gradient-Like Feasible Direction Algorithms for Constrained Optimization

On the Implementation of Conceptual Algorithms

Some Convex Programs Whose Duals Are Linearly Constrained

Sufficiency Conditions and a Duality Theory for Mathematical Programming Problems in Arbitrary Linear Spaces

Recent Results on Complementarity Problems

Nonlinear Nondifferentiable Programming in Complex Space

Duality Inequalities of Mathematics and Science

Programming Methods in Statistics and Probability Theory

Applications of Mathematical Programming to ℓp Approximation

Theoretical and Computational Aspects of Nonlinear Regression

Index

About the Editor

J. B. Rosen

O. L. Mangasarian

K. Ritter

