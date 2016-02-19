Nonlinear Programming contains the proceedings of a Symposium on Nonlinear Programming held in Madison, Wisconsin on May 4-6, 1970.

This book emphasizes algorithms and related theories that lead to efficient computational methods for solving nonlinear programming problems. This compilation consists of 17 chapters. Chapters 1 to 9 are concerned primarily with computational algorithms, while Chapters 10 to 13 are devoted to theoretical aspects of nonlinear programming. Certain applications of nonlinear programming are considered in Chapters 14 to 17. The algorithms for nonlinear constraint problems, investigation of convergence rates, and use of nonlinear programming for approximation are also covered in this text.

This publication is a good source for students and researchers concerned with nonlinear programming.