Nonlinear Programming
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, the University of Wisconsin, Madison, May 4-6, 1970
Description
Nonlinear Programming contains the proceedings of a Symposium on Nonlinear Programming held in Madison, Wisconsin on May 4-6, 1970.
This book emphasizes algorithms and related theories that lead to efficient computational methods for solving nonlinear programming problems. This compilation consists of 17 chapters. Chapters 1 to 9 are concerned primarily with computational algorithms, while Chapters 10 to 13 are devoted to theoretical aspects of nonlinear programming. Certain applications of nonlinear programming are considered in Chapters 14 to 17. The algorithms for nonlinear constraint problems, investigation of convergence rates, and use of nonlinear programming for approximation are also covered in this text.
This publication is a good source for students and researchers concerned with nonlinear programming.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
A Method of Centers by Upper-Bounding Functions with Applications
A New Algorithm for Unconstrained Optimization
A Class of Methods for Nonlinear Programming II Computational Experience
Some Algorithms Based on the Principle of Feasible Directions
Numerical Techniques in Mathematical Programming
A Superlinearly Convergent Method for Unconstrained Minimization
A Second Order Method for the Linearly Constrained Nonlinear Programming Problem
Convergent Step-Sizes for Gradient-Like Feasible Direction Algorithms for Constrained Optimization
On the Implementation of Conceptual Algorithms
Some Convex Programs Whose Duals Are Linearly Constrained
Sufficiency Conditions and a Duality Theory for Mathematical Programming Problems in Arbitrary Linear Spaces
Recent Results on Complementarity Problems
Nonlinear Nondifferentiable Programming in Complex Space
Duality Inequalities of Mathematics and Science
Programming Methods in Statistics and Probability Theory
Applications of Mathematical Programming to ℓp Approximation
Theoretical and Computational Aspects of Nonlinear Regression
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 28th January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272467