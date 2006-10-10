Nonlinear Fiber Optics - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780123695161, 9780080555423

Nonlinear Fiber Optics

4th Edition

Authors: Govind Agrawal
eBook ISBN: 9780080555423
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123695161
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th October 2006
Page Count: 552
Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Pulse Propagation in Fibers
3. Group-Velocity Dispersion
4. Self-Phase Modulation
5. Optical Solitons
6. Polarization Effects
7. Cross-Phase Modulation
8. Stimulated Rman Scattering
9. Stimulated Brillouin Scattering
10. Four-Wave Mixing
11. Highly Nonlinear Fibers
12. Novel Nonlinear Phenomena

APP A System of Units
APP B Numerical Code for the NLS Equation
APP C List of Acronyms

Description

Since the 3rd edition appeared, a fast evolution of the field has occurred. The fourth edition of this classic work provides an up-to-date account of the nonlinear phenomena occurring inside optical fibers. The contents include such important topics as self- and cross-phase modulation, stimulated Raman and Brillouin scattering, four-wave mixing, modulation instability, and optical solitons. Many new figures have been added to help illustrate the concepts discussed in the book.

New to this edition are chapters on highly nonlinear fibers and and the novel nonlinear effects that have been observed in these fibers since 2000. Such a chapter should be of interest to people in the field of new wavelengths generation, which has potential application in medical diagnosis and treatments, spectroscopy, new wavelength lasers and light sources, etc.

Key Features

  • Continues to be industry bestseller providing unique source of comprehensive coverage on the subject of nonlinear fiber optics
  • Fourth Edition is a completely up-to-date treatment of the nonlinear phenomena occurring inside optical fibers 
  • Includes 2 NEW CHAPTERS on the properties of highly nonlinear fibers and their novel nonlinear effects

Readership

Optical engineers, researchers, graduate students

Taking into account recent research on polarization, additions have been made to chapters on stimulated Raman scattering and four-wave mixing. Targeted for optical engineers, researchers, scientist and graduate students, the 549-page volume addresses pulse propagation in fibers.-Photonics Spectra, january 2007

About the Authors

Govind Agrawal Author

Govind Agrawal is the James C. Wyant Professor of Optics at the Institute of Optics of University of Rochester, USA. His previous appointments were at Ecole Polytechnique, France, City University of New York, and AT& T Bell Laboratories. He is an author or coauthor of more than 400 research papers and eight books. Professor Agrawal is a Fellow of the Optical society (OSA) and a Life Fellow of IEEE. He has served on the Editorial Board of many optics journals and was the Editor-in-Chief of the OSA journal Advances in Optics and Photonics from 2014 to 2019. In 2012, IEEE Photonics Society honored Dr. Agrawal with its prestigious Quantum Electronics Award. He received in 2013 Riker University Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching. He was awarded in 2015 the Esther Hoffman Beller Medal of the Optical Society. He is also the recipient of the 2019 Max Born Award of the Optical Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Optics, University of Rochester, NY, USA

