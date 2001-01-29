Nonlinear Fiber Optics
3rd Edition
Description
Nonlinear Fiber Optics, 3rd Edition, provides a comprehensive and up-to-date account of the nonlinear phenomena occurring inside optical fibers. It retains most of the material that appeared in the first edition, with the exception of Chapter 6, which is now devoted to the polarization effects relevant for light propagation in optical fibers. The contents include such important topics as self- and cross-phase modulation, stimulated Raman and Brillouin scattering, four-wave mixing, modulation instability, and optical solutons. A proper understanding of these topics is essential for scientists and engineers interested in various aspects of lightwave technology.
Such an ambitious objective increased the size of the book to the extent that it was necessary to create a separate but complimentary book, Applications of Nonlinear Fiber Optics, which is devoted to applications in the domain of lightwave technology.
This revised edition of Nonlinear Fiber Optics should serve well the needs of the scientific community including graduate students in Optics, Physics, and Electrical Engineering, engineers in the optical communication industry, and scientists working in fiber optics and nonlinear optics.
Key Features
@bul:* Only book dealing with Nonlinear Fiber Optics
- Comprehensive up-to-date coverage of the entire field
- Problems at the end of each chapter suitable for a course
- Focus on fundamental aspects
- Can be used by graduate students doing research in or taking courses in nonlinear optics and optical communications
Readership
Engineers in optical communication industry; graduate students in optics and physics, & EE Scientists working in fiber optics, nonlinear optics, etc.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 467
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 29th January 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479743
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Govind Agrawal Author
Govind Agrawal is the James C. Wyant Professor of Optics at the Institute of Optics of University of Rochester, USA. His previous appointments were at Ecole Polytechnique, France, City University of New York, and AT& T Bell Laboratories. He is an author or coauthor of more than 400 research papers and eight books. Professor Agrawal is a Fellow of the Optical society (OSA) and a Life Fellow of IEEE. He has served on the Editorial Board of many optics journals and was the Editor-in-Chief of the OSA journal Advances in Optics and Photonics from 2014 to 2019. In 2012, IEEE Photonics Society honored Dr. Agrawal with its prestigious Quantum Electronics Award. He received in 2013 Riker University Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching. He was awarded in 2015 the Esther Hoffman Beller Medal of the Optical Society. He is also the recipient of the 2019 Max Born Award of the Optical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Optics, University of Rochester, NY, USA