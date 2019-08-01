Nonlinear Electronics 2
1st Edition
Flip-Flops, ADC, DAC and PLL
Description
Nonlinear Electronics 2 deals with the appearance of nonlinear electronic circuits and their behavior starting from the simplest component that is the diode while passing by the harmonic oscillators and of low and high frequency relaxations. He also studies a number of circuits that interface between analog and digital electronics such as astable, monostable, bistable, Schmitt trigger or analog-to-digital conversion and digital-to-analog conversion. This book deals with all aspects of these circuits starting from the discrete component and gradually going to the integrated circuit. This circuit contains 9 chapters that are listed in the table of contents.
Key Features
The aim of this book is to:
- Present non-linear electronic circuits and their behavior
- Talk about relaxation oscillators
- Treat subjects from the discrete element to the integrated device
- Present interface circuits, analog-to-digital conversion, analog-to-analog as well as PLL (phase locked loop)
Readership
Undergraduates and postgraduates. Anyone interested in the functions of electronics and the practice of circuits at low and high frequency
Table of Contents
1. Nonlinear dipoles
2. Low frequency oscillators
3. High frequency oscillators
4. The non-linear oscillator-device
5. Switched circuits
6. The astable multivibrators
7. Monostable and bistable flip-flops
8. Schmitt's rocker
9. Analog and digital and digital analog conversion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785483011
About the Author
Brahim Haraoubia
Brahim Haraoubiais University Professor. He has worked in several universities, including French and Algerian.He is the author of several publications, patent patents, and academic books published in the field of research and pedagogy.He is also Professor at the Higher School of Technology and at the Higher School of Air Defense Territory (Algiers).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Higher School of Technology and Higher School of Air Defense Territory, Algiers, Algeria