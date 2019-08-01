Nonlinear Electronics 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785483011

Nonlinear Electronics 2

1st Edition

Flip-Flops, ADC, DAC and PLL

Authors: Brahim Haraoubia
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785483011
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Page Count: 200
Description

Nonlinear Electronics 2 deals with the appearance of nonlinear electronic circuits and their behavior starting from the simplest component that is the diode while passing by the harmonic oscillators and of low and high frequency relaxations. He also studies a number of circuits that interface between analog and digital electronics such as astable, monostable, bistable, Schmitt trigger or analog-to-digital conversion and digital-to-analog conversion. This book deals with all aspects of these circuits starting from the discrete component and gradually going to the integrated circuit. This circuit contains 9 chapters that are listed in the table of contents.

Key Features

The aim of this book is to:

  • Present non-linear electronic circuits and their behavior
  • Talk about relaxation oscillators
  • Treat subjects from the discrete element to the integrated device
  • Present interface circuits, analog-to-digital conversion, analog-to-analog as well as PLL (phase locked loop)

Readership

Undergraduates and postgraduates. Anyone interested in the functions of electronics and the practice of circuits at low and high frequency

Table of Contents

  1. Nonlinear dipoles
    2. Low frequency oscillators
    3. High frequency oscillators
    4. The non-linear oscillator-device
    5. Switched circuits
    6. The astable multivibrators
    7. Monostable and bistable flip-flops
    8. Schmitt's rocker
    9. Analog and digital and digital analog conversion

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785483011

About the Author

Brahim Haraoubia

Brahim Haraoubiais University Professor. He has worked in several universities, including French and Algerian.He is the author of several publications, patent patents, and academic books published in the field of research and pedagogy.He is also Professor at the Higher School of Technology and at the Higher School of Air Defense Territory (Algiers).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Higher School of Technology and Higher School of Air Defense Territory, Algiers, Algeria

