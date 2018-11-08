Nonlinear Electronics 1
1st Edition
Nonlinear Dipoles, Harmonic Oscillators and Switching Circuits
Description
Nonlinear Electronics 1: Nonlinear Dipoles, Harmonic Oscillators and Switching Circuits deals with the appearance of nonlinear electronic circuits and their behavior. The book studies a number of circuits that interface between analog and digital electronics, including astable, monostable, bistable, Schmitt trigger, and analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversion. Users will find a complete resource that deals with all aspects of these circuits, starting from the discrete component and gradually working to the integrated circuit.
Key Features
- Presents non-linear electronic circuits and their behavior
- Discusses relaxation oscillators
- Treats subject matter from the discrete element, to the integrated device
- Present interface circuits, analog-to-digital conversion, analog-to-analog, and PLL (phase locked loop)
Readership
Bachelor and master degrees. Anyone interested in the functions of electronics and the practice of circuits at low and high frequency
Table of Contents
- Nonlinear Two-terminal Devices
2. Low-frequency Oscillators
3. High-frequency Oscillators
4. Oscillator as a Nonlinear Device
5. Circuits in Switching Mode
6. Astable Multivibrators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 8th November 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081028063
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785483004
About the Author
Brahim Haraoubia
Brahim Haraoubiais University Professor. He has worked in several universities, including French and Algerian.He is the author of several publications, patent patents, and academic books published in the field of research and pedagogy.He is also Professor at the Higher School of Technology and at the Higher School of Air Defense Territory (Algiers).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Higher School of Technology and Higher School of Air Defense Territory, Algiers, Algeria