Nonlinear Electronics 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785483004, 9780081028063

Nonlinear Electronics 1

1st Edition

Nonlinear Dipoles, Harmonic Oscillators and Switching Circuits

Authors: Brahim Haraoubia
eBook ISBN: 9780081028063
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785483004
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 8th November 2018
Page Count: 360
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
181.77
154.50
99.95
84.96
113.00
96.05
130.00
110.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
99.95
84.96
113.00
96.05
130.00
110.50
181.77
154.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nonlinear Electronics 1: Nonlinear Dipoles, Harmonic Oscillators and Switching Circuits deals with the appearance of nonlinear electronic circuits and their behavior. The book studies a number of circuits that interface between analog and digital electronics, including astable, monostable, bistable, Schmitt trigger, and analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversion. Users will find a complete resource that deals with all aspects of these circuits, starting from the discrete component and gradually working to the integrated circuit.

Key Features

  • Presents non-linear electronic circuits and their behavior
  • Discusses relaxation oscillators
  • Treats subject matter from the discrete element, to the integrated device
  • Present interface circuits, analog-to-digital conversion, analog-to-analog, and PLL (phase locked loop)

Readership

Bachelor and master degrees. Anyone interested in the functions of electronics and the practice of circuits at low and high frequency

Table of Contents

  1. Nonlinear Two-terminal Devices
    2. Low-frequency Oscillators
    3. High-frequency Oscillators
    4. Oscillator as a Nonlinear Device
    5. Circuits in Switching Mode
    6. Astable Multivibrators

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081028063
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785483004

About the Author

Brahim Haraoubia

Brahim Haraoubiais University Professor. He has worked in several universities, including French and Algerian.He is the author of several publications, patent patents, and academic books published in the field of research and pedagogy.He is also Professor at the Higher School of Technology and at the Higher School of Air Defense Territory (Algiers).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Higher School of Technology and Higher School of Air Defense Territory, Algiers, Algeria

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.