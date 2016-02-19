Nonlinear Boundary Value Problems in Science and Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125931106, 9780080958705

Nonlinear Boundary Value Problems in Science and Engineering, Volume 183

1st Edition

Editors: C. Rogers W. Ames
eBook ISBN: 9780080958705
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1989
Page Count: 415
Description

Overall, our object has been to provide an applications-oriented text that is reasonably self-contained. It has been used as the basis for a graduate-level course both at the University of Waterloo and at the Centro Studie Applicazioni in Tecnologie Avante, Bari, Italy. The text is aimed, in the main, at applied mathematicians with a strong interest in physical applications or at engineers working in theoretical mechanics.

