COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Noninvasive Ventilation, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323764766

Noninvasive Ventilation, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 15-4

1st Edition

Editors: Amen Sergew Lisa Wolfe
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323764766
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, guest-edited by Drs. Amen Sergew and Lisa F. Wolfe, focuses on Noninvasive Ventilation and Sleep Medicine. This issue is one of four selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong. Articles include: Obesity hypoventilation - Traditional vs Non Traditional Populations; Spinal cord injury; Peri-Operative Care and Medication Related Hypoventilation; Lifetime Care of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; Management of Chronic Respiratory Failure in COPD - High and Low Intensity Ventilation; Management of Rare Causes Pediatric Chronic Respiratory Failure; Noninvasive Ventilator Management of ALS - Bulbar vs non Bulbar; Parsonage Turner; Noninvasive Ventilator Devices and Modes; Tailoring the Sleep Lab for Chronic Respiratory Failure; Long-Term Follow Up of Noninvasive Ventilation: Downloads and Troubleshooting; Extubating to Noninvasive Ventilation – NIV from ICU to Home; and From Tracheostomy to Noninvasive Ventilation – NIV from Long Term Acute Care to Home.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th December 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323764766

About the Editors

Amen Sergew

Lisa Wolfe

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.