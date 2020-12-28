Noninvasive Ventilation, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 15-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, guest-edited by Drs. Amen Sergew and Lisa F. Wolfe, focuses on Noninvasive Ventilation and Sleep Medicine. This issue is one of four selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong. Articles include: Obesity hypoventilation - Traditional vs Non Traditional Populations; Spinal cord injury; Peri-Operative Care and Medication Related Hypoventilation; Lifetime Care of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; Management of Chronic Respiratory Failure in COPD - High and Low Intensity Ventilation; Management of Rare Causes Pediatric Chronic Respiratory Failure; Noninvasive Ventilator Management of ALS - Bulbar vs non Bulbar; Parsonage Turner; Noninvasive Ventilator Devices and Modes; Tailoring the Sleep Lab for Chronic Respiratory Failure; Long-Term Follow Up of Noninvasive Ventilation: Downloads and Troubleshooting; Extubating to Noninvasive Ventilation – NIV from ICU to Home; and From Tracheostomy to Noninvasive Ventilation – NIV from Long Term Acute Care to Home.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323764766
About the Editors
Amen Sergew
Lisa Wolfe
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.