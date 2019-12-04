Nonintubated Thoracic Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323681292, 9780323681308

Nonintubated Thoracic Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 30-1

1st Edition

Editors: Tommaso Mineo
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323681292
eBook ISBN: 9780323681308
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th December 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Vincenzo Ambrogi and Tommaso Mineo, is devoted to Nonintubated Thoracic Surgery. Drs. Ambrogi and Mineo have assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Technical issues and patient safety in nonintubated thoracic anesthesia; Management of primary and secondary pneumothorax in nonintubated VATS; Treatment of pleural effusions with nonintubated VATS; Nonintubated VATS for chest infections; Nonintubated VATS lung biopsy for interstitial lung disease; Nonintubated VATS wedge resection of peripheral early lung cancer; Anatomical segmentectomy in nonintubated VATS; VATS lobectomy for lung cancer in nonintubated anesthesia; Nonintubated VATS tracheal and bronchial sleeve resection for lung cancer; Nonintubated tracheal surgery; Management of intraoperative crisis during nonintubated thoracic surgery; Team training for nonintubated thoracic surgery; and more!

Details

About the Editors

Tommaso Mineo Editor

