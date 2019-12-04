Nonintubated Thoracic Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 30-1

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Vincenzo Ambrogi and Tommaso Mineo, is devoted to Nonintubated Thoracic Surgery. Drs. Ambrogi and Mineo have assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Technical issues and patient safety in nonintubated thoracic anesthesia; Management of primary and secondary pneumothorax in nonintubated VATS; Treatment of pleural effusions with nonintubated VATS; Nonintubated VATS for chest infections; Nonintubated VATS lung biopsy for interstitial lung disease; Nonintubated VATS wedge resection of peripheral early lung cancer; Anatomical segmentectomy in nonintubated VATS; VATS lobectomy for lung cancer in nonintubated anesthesia; Nonintubated VATS tracheal and bronchial sleeve resection for lung cancer; Nonintubated tracheal surgery; Management of intraoperative crisis during nonintubated thoracic surgery; Team training for nonintubated thoracic surgery; and more!