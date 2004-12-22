Nonimaging Optics
1st Edition
Description
From its inception nearly 30 years ago, the optical subdiscipline now referred to as nonimaging optics, has experienced dramatic growth. The term nonimaging optics is concerned with applications where imaging formation is not important but where effective and efficient collection , concentration, transport and distribution of light energy is - i.e. solar energy conversion, signal detection, illumination optics, measurement and testing. This book will incorporate the substantial developments of the past decade in this field.
Key Features
- Includes all substantial developments of the past decade in the rapidly moving field of nonimaging optics
- The only authoritative reference on nonimaging optics, from the leader in the field
Readership
Advanced undergraduate & graduate students, workers in illumination optics & signal detection, in solar energy conversion, in measurement & testing; members of OSA, SPIE, APS, and Solar energy groups (ASES and ISES) who work in nonimaging optics.
Table of Contents
PREFACE
Chapter 1: NONIMAGING OPTICAL SYSTEMS AND THEIR USES
Chapter 2: SOME BASIC IDEAS IN GEOMETRICAL OPTICS
Chapter 3: SOME DESIGNS OF IMAGE-FORMING CONCENTRATORS
Chapter 4: NONIMAGING OPTICAL SYSTEMS
Chapter 5: DEVELOPMENTS AND MODIFICATIONS OF THE COMPOUND PARABOLIC CONCENTRATOR
Chapter 6: THE FLOW-LINE METHOD FOR DESIGNING NONIMAGING OPTICAL SYSTEMS
Chapter 7: CONCENTRATORS FOR PRESCRIBED IRRADIANCE
Chapter 8: SIMULTANEOUS MULTIPLE SURFACE DESIGN METHOD
Chapter 9: IMAGING APPLICATIONS OF NONIMAGING CONCENTRATORS
Chapter 10: CONSEQUENCES OF SYMMETRY
Chapter 11: GLOBAL OPTIMIZATION OF HIGH-PERFORMANCE CONCENTRATORS
Chapter 12: A PARADIGM FOR A WAVE DESCRIPTION OF OPTICAL MEASUREMENTS
Chapter 13: APPLICATIONS TO SOLAR ENERGY CONCENTRATION
Chapter 14: MANUFACTURING TOLERANCES
APPENDICES
Appendix A: DERIVATION AND EXPLANATION OF THE ÉTENDUE INVARIANT, INCLUDING THE DYNAMICAL ANALOGY; DERIVATION OF THE SKEW INVARIANT
Appendix B: THE EDGE-RAY THEOREM
Appendix C: CONSERVATION OF SKEW AND LINEAR MOMENTUM
Appendix D: CONSERVATION OF ÉTENDUE FOR TWO-PARAMETER BUNDLES OF RAYS
Appendix E: PERFECT OFF-AXIS IMAGING
Appendix F: THE LUNEBURG LENS
Appendix G: THE GEOMETRY OF THE BASIC COMPOUND PARABOLIC CONCENTRATOR
Appendix H: THE θi/θo CONCENTRATOR
Appendix I: THE TRUNCATED COMPOUND PARABOLIC CONCENTRATOR
Appendix J: THE DIFFERENTIAL EQUATION FOR THE 2D CONCENTRATOR PROFILE WITH NONPLANE ABSORBER
Appendix K: SKEW RAYS IN HYPERBOLOIDAL CONCENTRATOR
Appendix L: SINE RELATION FOR HYPERBOLOIDAL/LENS CONCENTRATOR
Appendix M: THE CONCENTRATOR DESIGN FOR SKEW RAYS
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 22nd December 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479736
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127597515
About the Author
Roland Winston
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California at Merced
Juan Minano
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical University of Madrid UPM, CEDINT, Madrid, Spain and Light Prescriptions Innovators LLC, Irvine, CA, USA
Pablo Benitez
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical University of Madrid UPM, CEDINT, Madrid, Spain and Light Prescriptions Innovators LLC, Irvine, CA, USA
With contributions by Narkis Shatz and John C. Bortz
Affiliations and Expertise
Science Applications International Corporation
Reviews
Govind Agrawal - "Nonimaging Optics" is very popular in the industry, and the book should do quite well if it is written from the point of view of an Engineer. Prof. ROLAND WINSTON is "the expert" in this field and should do a very good job. We just hired one of his colleagues from Germany here at the Institute of Optics, and he will be teaching a course on this topic. "The book is mostly theoretical, but applications to solar energy concentration are discussed at length. Mathematical foundations are explored in 13 appendices. References are numerous and up-to-date, and the index serves its purpose." - OPN Optics & Photonics News, Sept. 2006