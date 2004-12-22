Nonimaging Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127597515, 9780080479736

Nonimaging Optics

1st Edition

Authors: Roland Winston Juan Minano Pablo Benitez With contributions by Narkis Shatz and John C. Bortz
eBook ISBN: 9780080479736
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127597515
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd December 2004
Page Count: 512
Description

From its inception nearly 30 years ago, the optical subdiscipline now referred to as nonimaging optics, has experienced dramatic growth. The term nonimaging optics is concerned with applications where imaging formation is not important but where effective and efficient collection , concentration, transport and distribution of light energy is - i.e. solar energy conversion, signal detection, illumination optics, measurement and testing. This book will incorporate the substantial developments of the past decade in this field.

Key Features

  • Includes all substantial developments of the past decade in the rapidly moving field of nonimaging optics
  • The only authoritative reference on nonimaging optics, from the leader in the field

Readership

Advanced undergraduate & graduate students, workers in illumination optics & signal detection, in solar energy conversion, in measurement & testing; members of OSA, SPIE, APS, and Solar energy groups (ASES and ISES) who work in nonimaging optics.

Table of Contents

PREFACE

Chapter 1: NONIMAGING OPTICAL SYSTEMS AND THEIR USES

Chapter 2: SOME BASIC IDEAS IN GEOMETRICAL OPTICS

Chapter 3: SOME DESIGNS OF IMAGE-FORMING CONCENTRATORS

Chapter 4: NONIMAGING OPTICAL SYSTEMS

Chapter 5: DEVELOPMENTS AND MODIFICATIONS OF THE COMPOUND PARABOLIC CONCENTRATOR

Chapter 6: THE FLOW-LINE METHOD FOR DESIGNING NONIMAGING OPTICAL SYSTEMS

Chapter 7: CONCENTRATORS FOR PRESCRIBED IRRADIANCE

Chapter 8: SIMULTANEOUS MULTIPLE SURFACE DESIGN METHOD

Chapter 9: IMAGING APPLICATIONS OF NONIMAGING CONCENTRATORS

Chapter 10: CONSEQUENCES OF SYMMETRY

Chapter 11: GLOBAL OPTIMIZATION OF HIGH-PERFORMANCE CONCENTRATORS

Chapter 12: A PARADIGM FOR A WAVE DESCRIPTION OF OPTICAL MEASUREMENTS

Chapter 13: APPLICATIONS TO SOLAR ENERGY CONCENTRATION

Chapter 14: MANUFACTURING TOLERANCES

APPENDICES

Appendix A: DERIVATION AND EXPLANATION OF THE ÉTENDUE INVARIANT, INCLUDING THE DYNAMICAL ANALOGY; DERIVATION OF THE SKEW INVARIANT

Appendix B: THE EDGE-RAY THEOREM

Appendix C: CONSERVATION OF SKEW AND LINEAR MOMENTUM

Appendix D: CONSERVATION OF ÉTENDUE FOR TWO-PARAMETER BUNDLES OF RAYS

Appendix E: PERFECT OFF-AXIS IMAGING

Appendix F: THE LUNEBURG LENS

Appendix G: THE GEOMETRY OF THE BASIC COMPOUND PARABOLIC CONCENTRATOR

Appendix H: THE θio CONCENTRATOR

Appendix I: THE TRUNCATED COMPOUND PARABOLIC CONCENTRATOR

Appendix J: THE DIFFERENTIAL EQUATION FOR THE 2D CONCENTRATOR PROFILE WITH NONPLANE ABSORBER

Appendix K: SKEW RAYS IN HYPERBOLOIDAL CONCENTRATOR

Appendix L: SINE RELATION FOR HYPERBOLOIDAL/LENS CONCENTRATOR

Appendix M: THE CONCENTRATOR DESIGN FOR SKEW RAYS

INDEX

About the Author

Roland Winston

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California at Merced

Juan Minano

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical University of Madrid UPM, CEDINT, Madrid, Spain and Light Prescriptions Innovators LLC, Irvine, CA, USA

Pablo Benitez

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical University of Madrid UPM, CEDINT, Madrid, Spain and Light Prescriptions Innovators LLC, Irvine, CA, USA

With contributions by Narkis Shatz and John C. Bortz

Affiliations and Expertise

Science Applications International Corporation

Reviews

Govind Agrawal - "Nonimaging Optics" is very popular in the industry, and the book should do quite well if it is written from the point of view of an Engineer. Prof. ROLAND WINSTON is "the expert" in this field and should do a very good job. We just hired one of his colleagues from Germany here at the Institute of Optics, and he will be teaching a course on this topic. "The book is mostly theoretical, but applications to solar energy concentration are discussed at length. Mathematical foundations are explored in 13 appendices. References are numerous and up-to-date, and the index serves its purpose." - OPN Optics & Photonics News, Sept. 2006

