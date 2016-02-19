Nonhuman Primates and Medical Research
1st Edition
Description
Nonhuman Primates and Medical Research focuses on the contributions of nonhuman primates to biomedical research.
The selection first elaborates on monkeys and yellow fever, cell cultures, and tuberculosis and bacterial infection. Discussions focus on bacterial diseases, tuberculosis, radiobiology, antibody formation and pharmacologic studies, cell-culture media and methods, the rhesus monkey and early history of yellow fever research, and monkeys and yellow fever in the future. The text then elaborates on virus research, models for investigation in parasitology, and primates as organ donors in transplantation studies in man.
The manuscript examines the importance of monkeys for the study of malignant tumors in man; use of primates in cardiovascular research; and humanlike diseases in anthropoid apes. Topics include etiology of humanlike disease in anthropoid apes, atherosclerosis, historical aspects of primate research, selection of a suitable primate, and preeclampsia. The text also ponders on primate studies and human evolution and mental retardation.
The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the contributions of nonhuman primates to biomedical research.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Monkeys and Yellow Fever
I. The Rhesus Monkey and Early History of Yellow Fever Research
II. The Role of the New World Monkeys in Yellow Fever Research
III. Monkeys and Yellow Fever in the Future
References
Chapter 2. Monkeys and Malaria
Text
References
Chapter 3. Cell Cultures
I. Cell-Culture Media and Methods
II. Cells Suitable for Cultivation
III. Interaction Between Cell Cultures and Parasites
IV. Antibody Formation and Pharmacologic Studies
V. Radiobiology
VI. Discussion
References
Chapter 4. Tuberculosis and Bacterial Infection
I. Introduction
II. Tuberculosis
III. Bacterial Diseases
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 5. Virus Research
I. Introduction
II. Early Virus Research—Prior to 1950
III. Current Virus Research in Monkeys
IV. Diseases—Natural and Experimental
V. Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Chapter 6. Models for Investigation in Parasitology
I. Introduction
II. Protozoa
III. Helminths
IV. Pentastomida
V. Status of Nonhuman Primate Parasitology
References
Chapter 7. Primates as Organ Donors in Transplantation Studies in Man
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective
III. Clinical Aspects of Renal Heterotransplantation
IV. Immunologic Studies in Renal Heterotransplantation
V. Pathology of Renal Heterotransplantation
VI. Implications of Heterotransplantation
References
Chapter 8. The Importance of Monkeys for the Study of Malignant Tumors in Man
Text
References
Chapter 9. The Use of Primates in Cardiovascular Research
I. Introduction
II. Historical Aspects of Primate Research
III. The Selection of a Suitable Primate
IV. The Rhesus Monkey
V. The Baboon
VI. The Squirrel Monkey
VII. The Chimpanzee
VIII. Other Aspects of Cardiovascular Research in Primates
References
Chapter 10. Humanlike Diseases in Anthropoid Apes
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Atherosclerosis
IV. Preeclampsia
V. Essential Hypertension
VI. Ulcerative Colitis
VII. Etiology of Humanlike Diseases in Anthropoid Apes
VIII. Significance of These Findings
IX. Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. Cross-Circulation between Humans in Hepatic Coma and Chimpanzees
I. Introduction
II. Cross-Circulation Using Yerkes Chimpanzees
III. Effect of the Cross-Circulation Procedure on the Chimpanzee
IV. The Second Cross-Circulation
V. Discussion
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 12. The Cape Chacma Baboon in Surgical Research
I. Mitral-Valve Replacement
II. Cardiac Transplantation
III. Corneal Transplantation
IV. Lung Transplantation
V. Auxiliary ex Vivo Extracorporeal Liver Perfusion and Hepatic Assist
VI. Immunology and Immunosuppressive Therapy after Tissue Transplantation
VII. Antilymphocyte Serum
VIII. Drug Evaluation
IX. Liver Transplantation
X. Organ Preservation
XI. Cardiodynamic Studies
XII. Normal Anatomic and Physiologic Studies and Values
XIII. Handling
XIV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Degenerative Diseases
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Aging
IV. Diseases of the Circulatory System
V. Gastrointestinal System
VI. Urinary Tract
VII. Respiratory System
VIII. Nervous System
IX. Endocrine System
X. The Skeleton
XI. Muscles
XII. Skin
XIII. Sensory Organs
XIV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Modeling of Neurogenic Disease in Monkeys
Text
References
Chapter 15. Development of a Brain Prosthesis
I. Introduction
II. Programmed Stimulation of the Brain
III. Experimental Prosthesis for Stroke
IV. Multiple-Electrode Programmable Brain Stimulators
V. Computer Programming and Control
VI. Programmed Brain Stimulation for Visual Prosthesis
VII. Conclusions and Future Possibilities
References
Chapter 16. Visual Refractive Characteristics and the Subhuman Primate
I. Introduction
II. Comparative Visual Refractive Characteristics of Human and Subhuman Primates
III. The Development of Visual Refractive Characteristics
IV. The Role of Heredity in the Development of Visual Refractive Characteristics
V. The Role of Environment in the Development of Visual Refractive Characteristics
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 17. Contribution of Primate Research to Sensory Physiology
I. Studies in the Somatosensory System
II. Studies of the Visual System in Primates
III. Correlative Studies of Psychophysics and Neurophysiology
IV. Studies of Sensory Perception in Primates
References
Chapter 18. Performance Studies in Biomedical Research
Text
References
Chapter 19. The Importance of Nonhuman Primate Studies of Learning and Related Phenomena for Understanding Human Cognitive Development
I. Learning Set Skills
II. Transfer Skills
III. Extinction
IV. Attention and Meditational Deficits
V. Changes in Learning Processes
References
Chapter 20. Mental Retardation
I. Introduction and Definition
II. Individual Differences
III. Genetic Factors
IV. Ontogenetic Factors
V. Summary
References
Chapter 21. Primate Studies and Human Evolution
I. New Methods
II. Field Studies
III. Anatomy
IV. Counting the Differences
V. Adaptive Complexes
VI. Paleontology
VII. Parallelism
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 22. The Primate Research Center Program of the National Institutes of Health
Research in the Primate Centers
Conclusion
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258041