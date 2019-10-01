Nonheme Iron Enzymes: Structures and Mechanisms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128187739

Nonheme Iron Enzymes: Structures and Mechanisms, Volume 117

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Tatyana Karabencheva-Christova Christo Christov
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128187739
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Contributions from:
David Lacy
Pinghua Liu
Robert P. Hausinger
Andres Cisneros

Description

Nonheme Iron Enzymes: Structures and Mechanisms, Volume 117, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting new and interesting chapters on the topics. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Targeted to a very wide audience of specialists, researchers and students
  • Contains timely chapters written by well-renowned authorities in their field
  • Includes a number of high quality illustrations, figures and tables

Readership

Protein chemists, molecular cell biologists, immunologists, structural biologists, medical doctors, pharmacologists, computational biochemists and other researchers working in this field

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128187739

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Tatyana Karabencheva-Christova Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Tatyana Karabencheva-Christova works at the Department of Applied Sciences, University of Northumbria, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Michigan Technological University, Houghton, MI, USA

Christo Christov Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Christo Z. Christov teaches at Northumbria University, Ellison Building, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Michigan Technological University, Houghton, MI, USA

