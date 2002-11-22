Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics
1st Edition
Transport and Rate Processes in Physical & Biological Systems
Description
The book begins with a brief review of equilibrium systems and transport and rate processes, then covers the following areas: theory of nonequilibrium thermodynamics; dissipation function; entropy and exergy; analysis and case studies on using the second law of thermodynamics; economic impact of the nonequilibrium thermodynamics theory; analysis of transport and rate processes; membrane transport; dissipative structures and biological systems; and other thermodynamic approaches and extended nonequilibrium thermodynamics.
Key Features
· Summarizes new applications of thermodynamics as tools for design and optimisation · Covers second law and exergy analysis for sustainable development · Promotes understanding of the coupled phenomena of natural processes
Readership
For graduate students and researchers working in the following areas: physics, chemistry, biology, chemical engineering, biochemical engineering and biomedical engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Equilibrium Thermodynamics
1.1. Basic Definitions
1.2. Reversible and Irreversible Processes
1.3. Equilibrium
1.3.1. Fundamental Equations
1.3.2. Thermodynamic Equilibrium
1.4.1. The Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics
1.4.2. The First Law of Thermodynamics
1.4.3. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
1.4. Thermodynamic Laws
1.5. Entropy and Entropy Production
1.6. The Gibbs Equation
1.7. Equations of State
1.8. Thermodynamic Potentials
1.8.1. Cross Relations
1.8.2. Extremum Principles
References
2. Transport and Rate Processes
Introduction
2.1. Nonequilibrium Systems
2.2. Kinetic Approach
2.3. Transport Phenomena
2.3.1. Momentum Transfer
2.3.2. Heat Transfer
2.3.3. Mass Transfer
2.4. The Maxwell-Stefan Equations
2.5. Transport Coefficients
2.6. Electric Charge Flow
2.7. The Relaxation Theory
2.8. Chemical Reactions
2.9. Coupled Processes
References
3. Linear Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics
Introduction
3.1. Local Thermodynamic Equilibrium
3.2. Second Law of Thermodynamics
3.3. Phenomenological Equations
3.3.1. Flows and Forces
3.4. Curie-Prigogine Principle
3.5. Dissipation Function
3.6. Variation of Entropy Production
References
4. Balance Equations and Entropy Generation
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Entropy Generation Equation
4.1.1. The Mass Balance Equations
4.1.2. The Momentum Balance Equations
4.1.3. The Energy Balance Equations
4.1.4. The Entropy Balance Equations
References
5. Entropy and Exergy
5.1. Entropy
5.1.1. Entropy Balance
5.2. Exergy
5.2.1. Exergy Balance
5.2.2. Flow Exergy
5.2.3. Exergetic (Second Law) Efficiency
5.2.4. Chemical Exergy
5.2.5. Depletion Number
References
6. Using The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Introduction
6.1. Second Law Analysis
6.1.1. Optimization Problem
6.2. Heat and Fluid Flow
6.2.1. Case Studies
6.3. Heat and Mass Transfer
6.3.1. Case Studies
6.4. Chemical Reactions and Reacting Flows
6.4.1. Case Studies
6.5. Separation
6.5.1. Extraction
6.5.2. Distillation
6.5.3. Case Studies
References
7. Thermoeconomics
Introduction
7.1. Thermodynamic Analysis
7.2. Thermodynamic Optimum
7.2.1. Exergy Analysis
7.2.2. Exhaustion of Renewable Resources
7.2.3. Ecological Cost
7.3. Availability
7.4. Exergy Destruction Number
7.5. Equipartition and Optimization
References
8. Diffusion
Introduction
8.1. Maxwell-Stefan Diffusivity
8.2. Diffusion in Nonelectrolyte Systems
8.3. Diffusion in Electrolyte Systems
8.4. Irreversible Processes in Electrolyte Systems
References
9. Heat and Mass Transfer
Introduction
9.1. Heat and Mass Transfer
9.2. Heat of Transport
9.3. Degree of Coupling
9.4. Coupling in Liquid Mixtures
9.4.1. Coupling in Binary Liquid Mixtures
9.4.2. Coupling in Ternary Liquid Mixtures
References
10. Chemical Reactions
Introduction
10.1. Dissipation For Chemical Reactions
10.1.1. Michaelis-Menten Kinetics
10.2. Coupled Chemical Reactions
10.2.1. Two-Reaction Coupling
References
11. Membrane Transport
Introduction
11.1. Passive Transport
11.1.1. Composite Membranes
11.1.2. Electrokinetic Effect
11.2. Facilitated Transport
11.3. Active Transport
References
12. Thermodynamics and Biological Systems
Introduction
12.1. Mitochondria
12.2. Bioenergetics in Mitochondria
12.3. Oxidative Phosphorylation
12.4. Proper Pathways
12.5. Multiple Inflection Points
12.6. Coupling in Mitochondria
12.6.1. Variation of Coupling
12.7. Thermodynamic Regulation in Bioenergetics
12.7.1. Uncoupling
12.7.2. Slipping
12.7.3. Potassium Channels
12.7.4. Metabolic Control Analysis
12.8. Facilitated Transport
12.8.1. Kinetic Formulation
12.8.2. Nonequilibrium Thermodynamic Approach
12.9. Active Transport
12.10. Molecular Evolution
12.11. Molecular Machines
12.12. Evolutionary Criterium
References
13. Other Thermodynamic Approaches
Introduction
13.1. Network Thermodynamics With Bond Graph
13.1.1. Transport Processes
13.1.2. Chemical Processes
13.2. Mosaic in Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics
13.3. Rational Thermodynamics
References
14. Extended Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics
Introduction
14.1. Stability
14.2. Ordering in Physical Structures
14.2.1. Ordering in Convection
14.2.2. Ordering in Chemical Reactions
14.3 Ordering in Biological Structures
14.3.1. Ordering in Time: Biological Clocks
14.4. Bifurcation
14.5. Extended Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics
References
Appendix
Symbols
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 22nd November 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479729
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444508867
About the Author
Yasar Demirel
Dr. Yasar Demirel earned his PhD degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Birmingham, UK in 1981. He joined the faculty of Çukurova University in Adana, Turkey, and promoted to associate professorship in 1986. In 1993, he joined the faculty of King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran Saudi Arabia where he was promoted to full professorship in 2000. He carried out research and scholarly work at the University of Delaware between 1999 and 2001. He worked at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg as a visiting professor between 2002 and 2006. Currently, he is on the faculty of University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He has accumulated broad teaching and research experience over the years in diverse fields of engineering. He is the editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Thermodynamics. Dr. Demirel authored and co-authored three books, four book chapters, and 160 research papers. The first edition of Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics was published in 2002. After it was expanded to a graduate textbook, the third edition was published in 2014. The second edition new book titled “Energy: Production, Conversion, Storage, Conservation, and Coupling” is published in 2016. He has obtained several awards and scholarships, and presented invited seminars.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, USA
Yasar Demirel
Affiliations and Expertise
Virginia Tech, Virginia, USA