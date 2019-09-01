Nonconventional and Vernacular Construction Materials - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780081027042

Nonconventional and Vernacular Construction Materials

2nd Edition

Characterisation, Properties and Applications

Editors: Kent Harries Bhavna Sharma
Paperback ISBN: 9780081027042
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 750
Table of Contents

Part 1: Nonconventional and Vernacular Materials
1. What we learn from vernacular construction
2. Introduction to nonconventional materials and an historic retrospective of the field
3. Future directions for nonconventional and vernacular material research and applications
4. Characterization of vegetable fibers and their application in cementitious composites

Part 2: Natural Fibres
5. Natural fibre-reinforced noncementitious composites (biocomposites)
6. Straw bale construction

Part 3: Concrete and Mortar
7. Utilization of industrial by-products and natural ashes in mortar and concrete: development of sustainable construction materials
8. Dry-stack and compressed stabilised earth-block construction
9. Unfired clay materials and construction
10. Earthen materials and constructions
11. Ancient stone masonry constructions

Part 4: Timber, Bamboo and Paper
12. Nonconventional timber construction
13. Bamboo material characterization
14. Bamboo design and construction
15. Engineered Bamboo
16. An Engineered bamboo for structural applications
17. Paperboard tubes in structural and construction engineering

Description

Nonconventional and Vernacular Construction Materials: Characterisation, Properties and Applications, Second Edition covers the topic by taking into account sustainability, the conservation movement, and current interests in cultural identity and its preservation. This updated edition presents case studies, information on relevant codes and regulations, and how they apply (or do not apply) to nocmats. Leading international experts contribute chapters on current applications and the engineering of these construction materials. Sections review vernacular construction, provide future directions for nonconventional and vernacular materials research, focus on natural fibers, and cover the use of industrial byproducts and natural ashes in cement mortar and concrete.

Key Features

  • Takes a scientifically rigorous approach to vernacular and non-conventional building materials and their applications
  • Includes a series of case studies and new material on codes and regulations, thus providing an invaluable compendium of practical knowhow
  • Presents the wider context of materials science and its applications in the sustainability agenda

Readership

Architects, structural and civil engineers, and materials scientists working in the field of nonconventional construction materials

About the Editors

Kent Harries

Kent Harries Editor

Kent Harries is an Associate Professor of Structural Engineering and Mechanics at the University of Pittsburgh, USA. His research focuses on fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) materials and – over the last five years – full-culm bamboo and the characterization of bamboo materials. He the author of over 220 peer-reviewed technical articles, and is Editor of the Journal of Construction and Building Materials and FRP International. He is an Associate Editor of the ASCE Journal of Bridge Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Structural Engineering and Mechanics, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Bhavna Sharma Editor

Bhavna Sharma is a Senior Research Associate in the Department of Architecture at the University of Cambridge, UK. Her research focuses on the use of natural fibre-reinforced composites and the properties of full-culm and engineered bamboo as an alternative construction material.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Associate, Department of Architecture, University of Cambridge, UK

