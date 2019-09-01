Nonconventional and Vernacular Construction Materials
2nd Edition
Characterisation, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
Part 1: Nonconventional and Vernacular Materials
1. What we learn from vernacular construction
2. Introduction to nonconventional materials and an historic retrospective of the field
3. Future directions for nonconventional and vernacular material research and applications
4. Characterization of vegetable fibers and their application in cementitious composites
Part 2: Natural Fibres
5. Natural fibre-reinforced noncementitious composites (biocomposites)
6. Straw bale construction
Part 3: Concrete and Mortar
7. Utilization of industrial by-products and natural ashes in mortar and concrete: development of sustainable construction materials
8. Dry-stack and compressed stabilised earth-block construction
9. Unfired clay materials and construction
10. Earthen materials and constructions
11. Ancient stone masonry constructions
Part 4: Timber, Bamboo and Paper
12. Nonconventional timber construction
13. Bamboo material characterization
14. Bamboo design and construction
15. Engineered Bamboo
16. An Engineered bamboo for structural applications
17. Paperboard tubes in structural and construction engineering
Description
Nonconventional and Vernacular Construction Materials: Characterisation, Properties and Applications, Second Edition covers the topic by taking into account sustainability, the conservation movement, and current interests in cultural identity and its preservation. This updated edition presents case studies, information on relevant codes and regulations, and how they apply (or do not apply) to nocmats. Leading international experts contribute chapters on current applications and the engineering of these construction materials. Sections review vernacular construction, provide future directions for nonconventional and vernacular materials research, focus on natural fibers, and cover the use of industrial byproducts and natural ashes in cement mortar and concrete.
Key Features
- Takes a scientifically rigorous approach to vernacular and non-conventional building materials and their applications
- Includes a series of case studies and new material on codes and regulations, thus providing an invaluable compendium of practical knowhow
- Presents the wider context of materials science and its applications in the sustainability agenda
Readership
Architects, structural and civil engineers, and materials scientists working in the field of nonconventional construction materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081027042
About the Editors
Kent Harries Editor
Kent Harries is an Associate Professor of Structural Engineering and Mechanics at the University of Pittsburgh, USA. His research focuses on fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) materials and – over the last five years – full-culm bamboo and the characterization of bamboo materials. He the author of over 220 peer-reviewed technical articles, and is Editor of the Journal of Construction and Building Materials and FRP International. He is an Associate Editor of the ASCE Journal of Bridge Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Structural Engineering and Mechanics, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Bhavna Sharma Editor
Bhavna Sharma is a Senior Research Associate in the Department of Architecture at the University of Cambridge, UK. Her research focuses on the use of natural fibre-reinforced composites and the properties of full-culm and engineered bamboo as an alternative construction material.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Associate, Department of Architecture, University of Cambridge, UK