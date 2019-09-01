Nonconventional and Vernacular Construction Materials

Part 1: Nonconventional and Vernacular Materials

1. What we learn from vernacular construction

2. Introduction to nonconventional materials and an historic retrospective of the field

3. Future directions for nonconventional and vernacular material research and applications

4. Characterization of vegetable fibers and their application in cementitious composites

Part 2: Natural Fibres

5. Natural fibre-reinforced noncementitious composites (biocomposites)

6. Straw bale construction

Part 3: Concrete and Mortar

7. Utilization of industrial by-products and natural ashes in mortar and concrete: development of sustainable construction materials

8. Dry-stack and compressed stabilised earth-block construction

9. Unfired clay materials and construction

10. Earthen materials and constructions

11. Ancient stone masonry constructions

Part 4: Timber, Bamboo and Paper

12. Nonconventional timber construction

13. Bamboo material characterization

14. Bamboo design and construction

15. Engineered Bamboo

16. An Engineered bamboo for structural applications

17. Paperboard tubes in structural and construction engineering