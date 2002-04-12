Non-Photorealistic Computer Graphics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558607873, 9780080512846

Non-Photorealistic Computer Graphics

1st Edition

Modeling, Rendering, and Animation

Authors: Thomas Strothotte Stefan Schlechtweg
eBook ISBN: 9780080512846
Hardcover ISBN: 9781558607873
Paperback ISBN: 9781493303663
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 12th April 2002
Page Count: 496
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
9500.00
8075.00
117.27
99.68
115.00
97.75
86.95
73.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
110.00
93.50
66.99
56.94
83.95
71.36
102.00
86.70
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Pixel Manipulation of Images Chapter 3 - Lines, Curves, and Strokes Chapter 4 - Simulating Natural Media and Artistic Techniques Chapter 5 - Stroke-Based Illustrations Chapter 6 - Working with 2.5D Data Structures Chapter 7 - Geometric Models and Their Exploitation in NPR Chapter 8 - Lighting Models for NPR Chapter 9 - Distorting Non-Realistic Renditions Chapter 10 - Applications for NPR Chapter 11 - A Conceptual Framework for NPR

Description

Even as developments in photorealistic computer graphics continue to affect our work and leisure activities, practitioners and researchers are devoting more and more attention to non-photorealistic (NPR) techniques for generating images that appear to have been created by hand. These efforts benefit every field in which illustrations—thanks to their ability to clarify, emphasize, and convey very precise meanings—offer advantages over photographs. These fields include medicine, architecture, entertainment, education, geography, publishing, and visualization.

Non-Photorealistic Computer Graphics is the first and only resource to examine non-photorealistic efforts in depth, providing detailed accounts of the major algorithms, as well as the background information and implementation advice readers need to make headway with these increasingly important techniques.

Already, an estimated 10% of computer graphics users require some form of non-photorealism. Strothotte and Schlechtweg's important new book is designed and destined to be the standard NPR reference for this large, diverse, and growing group of professionals.

Key Features

  • Hard-to-find information needed by a wide range and growing number of computer graphics programmers and applications users.
  • Traces NPR principles and techniques back to their origins in human vision and perception.
  • Focuses on areas that stand to benefit most from advances in NPR, including medical and architectural illustration, cartography, and data visualization.
  • Presents algorithms for two and three-dimensional effects, using pseudo-code where needed to clarify complex steps.
  • Helps readers attain pen-and-ink, pencil-sketch, and painterly effects, in addition to other styles.
  • Explores specific challenges for NPR—including "wrong" marks, deformation, natural media, artistic technique, lighting, and dimensionality.
  • Includes a series of programming projects in which readers can apply the book's concepts and algorithms.

Readership

Computer graphics programmers

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080512846
Hardcover ISBN:
9781558607873
Paperback ISBN:
9781493303663

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Thomas Strothotte Author

Thomas Strothotte is professor of computer science at the University of Magdeburg (Germany), where he founded undergraduate and graduate degree programs in computational visualistics. He studied at Simon Fraser University, the University of Waterloo, and McGill University. He has held teaching and research appointments at INRIA Rocquencourt, the University of Stuttgart, Free University of Berlin, and the former IBM Scientific Center in Heidelberg.

Affiliations and Expertise

Otto-von-Guericke University of Magdeburg, Germany

Stefan Schlechtweg Author

Stefan Schlechtweg is assistant professor at the University of Magdeburg (Germany), where his teaching and research areas are computer graphics and interactive systems. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Magdeburg in 1999.

Affiliations and Expertise

Otto-von-Guericke University of Magdeburg, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.