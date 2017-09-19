Non-Invasive Technologies for the Diagnosis and Management of Skin Cancer, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 35-4

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Darrell S. Rigel and Aaron S. Farberg, is devoted to Non-Invasive Technologies for the Diagnosis of Skin Cancer. Articles in this issue include: Current state and issues of clinical inspection; Tele-dermatology applications in skin cancer diagnosis; Enhancing skin cancer diagnosis with dermoscopy; Mole Mapping for management of pigmented skin lesions; Temporal image comparison (Serial Imaging) in assessing pigmented lesions; Multispectral digital skin lesion imaging and analysis; Using reflectance confocal microscopy in skin cancer diagnosis; Optical Coherence Tomography in the diagnosis of skin cancer; Electrical impedance spectroscopy in skin cancer diagnosis; The use of Raman Spectroscopy to detect and diagnose skin cancer; Applying high frequency ultrasound in the diagnosis of skin cancer; Proteomic mass spectrometery imaging for skin cancer diagnosis; Assessing skin cancer using epidermal genetic information retrieved by tape stripping; Smartphone-based applications for skin monitoring and melanoma detection; Detection of aberrations in cellular DNA in diagnosis and assessment of skin cancer; Assessing genetic expression profiles in melanoma diagnosis; Assessing genetic expression profiles in melanoma prognosis; and Integrating skin cancer related technologies into clinical practice.