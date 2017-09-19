Non-Invasive Technologies for the Diagnosis and Management of Skin Cancer, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323546621, 9780323546638

Non-Invasive Technologies for the Diagnosis and Management of Skin Cancer, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 35-4

1st Edition

Authors: Darrell Rigel Aaron Farberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323546638
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323546621
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Dermatologic Clinics

Non-Invasive Technologies for the Diagnosis and Management of Skin Cancer

Erratum

Preface: The Importance of Early Recognition of Skin Cancer

Clinical Diagnosis of Skin Cancer: Enhancing Inspection and Early Recognition

Enhancing Skin Cancer Diagnosis with Dermoscopy

Mole Mapping for Management of Pigmented Skin Lesions

Temporal Image Comparison (Serial Imaging) in Assessing Pigmented Lesions

Noninvasive Technologies for the Diagnosis of Cutaneous Melanoma

Using Reflectance Confocal Microscopy in Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Optical Coherence Tomography in the Diagnosis of Skin Cancer

Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy in Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Using Raman Spectroscopy to Detect and Diagnose Skin Cancer In Vivo

High-Frequency Ultrasound Examination in the Diagnosis of Skin Cancer

Proteomic Mass Spectrometry Imaging for Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Assessing Skin Cancer Using Epidermal Genetic Information Retrieved by Adhesive Patch Skin Surface Sampling

Detection of Genetic Aberrations in the Assessment and Prognosis of Melanoma

Assessing Genetic Expression Profiles in Melanoma Diagnosis

Assessing Genetic Expression Profiles in Melanoma Prognosis

Smartphone-Based Applications for Skin Monitoring and Melanoma Detection

Teledermatology Applications in Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Integrating Skin Cancer–Related Technologies into Clinical Practice

Description

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Darrell S. Rigel and Aaron S. Farberg, is devoted to Non-Invasive Technologies for the Diagnosis of Skin Cancer. Articles in this issue include: Current state and issues of clinical inspection; Tele-dermatology applications in skin cancer diagnosis; Enhancing skin cancer diagnosis with dermoscopy; Mole Mapping for management of pigmented skin lesions; Temporal image comparison (Serial Imaging) in assessing pigmented lesions; Multispectral digital skin lesion imaging and analysis; Using reflectance confocal microscopy in skin cancer diagnosis; Optical Coherence Tomography in the diagnosis of skin cancer; Electrical impedance spectroscopy in skin cancer diagnosis; The use of Raman Spectroscopy to detect and diagnose skin cancer; Applying high frequency ultrasound in the diagnosis of skin cancer; Proteomic mass spectrometery imaging for skin cancer diagnosis; Assessing skin cancer using epidermal genetic information retrieved by tape stripping; Smartphone-based applications for skin monitoring and melanoma detection; Detection of aberrations in cellular DNA in diagnosis and assessment of skin cancer; Assessing genetic expression profiles in melanoma diagnosis; Assessing genetic expression profiles in melanoma prognosis; and Integrating skin cancer related technologies into clinical practice.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323546638
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323546621

About the Authors

Darrell Rigel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Dermatology New York University Medical Centre Clinical Professor Department of Dermatology New York University Medical School; Adjunct Clinical Professor Department of Dermatology Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY

Aaron Farberg Author

Affiliations and Expertise

National Society for Cutaneous Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.