Non-Invasive Technologies for the Diagnosis and Management of Skin Cancer, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 35-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dermatologic Clinics
Non-Invasive Technologies for the Diagnosis and Management of Skin Cancer
Erratum
Preface: The Importance of Early Recognition of Skin Cancer
Clinical Diagnosis of Skin Cancer: Enhancing Inspection and Early Recognition
Enhancing Skin Cancer Diagnosis with Dermoscopy
Mole Mapping for Management of Pigmented Skin Lesions
Temporal Image Comparison (Serial Imaging) in Assessing Pigmented Lesions
Noninvasive Technologies for the Diagnosis of Cutaneous Melanoma
Using Reflectance Confocal Microscopy in Skin Cancer Diagnosis
Optical Coherence Tomography in the Diagnosis of Skin Cancer
Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy in Skin Cancer Diagnosis
Using Raman Spectroscopy to Detect and Diagnose Skin Cancer In Vivo
High-Frequency Ultrasound Examination in the Diagnosis of Skin Cancer
Proteomic Mass Spectrometry Imaging for Skin Cancer Diagnosis
Assessing Skin Cancer Using Epidermal Genetic Information Retrieved by Adhesive Patch Skin Surface Sampling
Detection of Genetic Aberrations in the Assessment and Prognosis of Melanoma
Assessing Genetic Expression Profiles in Melanoma Diagnosis
Assessing Genetic Expression Profiles in Melanoma Prognosis
Smartphone-Based Applications for Skin Monitoring and Melanoma Detection
Teledermatology Applications in Skin Cancer Diagnosis
Integrating Skin Cancer–Related Technologies into Clinical Practice
Description
This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Darrell S. Rigel and Aaron S. Farberg, is devoted to Non-Invasive Technologies for the Diagnosis of Skin Cancer. Articles in this issue include: Current state and issues of clinical inspection; Tele-dermatology applications in skin cancer diagnosis; Enhancing skin cancer diagnosis with dermoscopy; Mole Mapping for management of pigmented skin lesions; Temporal image comparison (Serial Imaging) in assessing pigmented lesions; Multispectral digital skin lesion imaging and analysis; Using reflectance confocal microscopy in skin cancer diagnosis; Optical Coherence Tomography in the diagnosis of skin cancer; Electrical impedance spectroscopy in skin cancer diagnosis; The use of Raman Spectroscopy to detect and diagnose skin cancer; Applying high frequency ultrasound in the diagnosis of skin cancer; Proteomic mass spectrometery imaging for skin cancer diagnosis; Assessing skin cancer using epidermal genetic information retrieved by tape stripping; Smartphone-based applications for skin monitoring and melanoma detection; Detection of aberrations in cellular DNA in diagnosis and assessment of skin cancer; Assessing genetic expression profiles in melanoma diagnosis; Assessing genetic expression profiles in melanoma prognosis; and Integrating skin cancer related technologies into clinical practice.
English
- English
© Elsevier 2017
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th September 2017
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780323546638
- 9780323546638
9780323546621
- 9780323546621
About the Authors
Darrell Rigel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Dermatology New York University Medical Centre Clinical Professor Department of Dermatology New York University Medical School; Adjunct Clinical Professor Department of Dermatology Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
Aaron Farberg Author
Affiliations and Expertise
National Society for Cutaneous Medicine