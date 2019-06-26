Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma , An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 33-4

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Caron A. Jacobson, with consulting editors George P. Canellos and H. Franklin Bunn, will focus on Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Topics include, but are not limited to: Ontogeny, Genetics, Molecular Biology and Classification of B and T cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma; Diffuse large B cell lymphoma and high grade B cell lymphoma; Burkitt lymphoma and other highly aggressive B cell lymphomas; CNS lymphoma; Mantle cell lymphoma; Follicular lymphoma; Marginal zone lymphoma and lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma; Non-cutaneous T cell lymphoma; Cutaneous T cell lymphoma; Transplant and other adoptive immune cell therapies for non-Hodgkin lymphoma; Non-cellular immune therapies for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; and Targeting biology in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.