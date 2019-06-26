Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma , An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682251, 9780323682732

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma , An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 33-4

1st Edition

Editors: Caron A Jacobson
eBook ISBN: 9780323682732
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682251
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th June 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Caron A. Jacobson, with consulting editors George P. Canellos and H. Franklin Bunn, will focus on Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Topics include, but are not limited to: Ontogeny, Genetics, Molecular Biology and Classification of B and T cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma; Diffuse large B cell lymphoma and high grade B cell lymphoma; Burkitt lymphoma and other highly aggressive B cell lymphomas; CNS lymphoma; Mantle cell lymphoma; Follicular lymphoma; Marginal zone lymphoma and lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma; Non-cutaneous T cell lymphoma; Cutaneous T cell lymphoma; Transplant and other adoptive immune cell therapies for non-Hodgkin lymphoma; Non-cellular immune therapies for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; and Targeting biology in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323682732
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323682251

About the Editors

Caron A Jacobson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.