Non-Fossil Energy Development in China
1st Edition
Goals and Challenges
Description
Nonfossil Energy Development in China: Goals and Challenges explores the development of non-fossil energy sources, which is very important for China to protect its energy supply, deal with climate change and adjust its energy structure. At present, the development of energy and electricity is undergoing profound change. The core and most prominent feature is the sudden emergence of clean energy, exerting a decisive influence on the future energy industry.
Due to history and resource limitation, a series of problems in the energy development of China have existed for a long time, such as poor energy structure, serious environmental pollution, large carbon emissions, low energy efficiency, regional supply and demand imbalances. The Chinese government has set the development goal for nonfossil energy to 15% in primary energy consumption in 2020. The connotation and interpretation of the goal, possible development scenarios, feasible implementation paths, and corresponding benefit costs are all the major issues this book explains in detail and demonstrates by models.
Key Features
- Demonstrates how to safely, economically and efficiently meet the Chinese government’s energy development target for non-fossil energy
- Analyzes energy development scenarios by using the energy demand and supply model, electricity demand forecasting model and power system optimization planning models
- Focuses on practical problems and algorithms
Readership
Energy economics researchers, electric power system planning technicians, economists, university professors and students, consultants, and government policy makers in relevant fields
Table of Contents
1 Review and Outlook of World Energy Development
1.1 The History and Status quo of Development
1.2 The Energy Development Strategy of and Enlightenment from Principal Developed Countries
1.3 The Experience in and Trend of World Clean Energy Development
1.4 The Features of World Energy and Electric Power Development in the Future
2 China’s Current Situation of Energy Development and Thinking on Future Development
2.1 Current Energy Structure and Non-fossil Energy Utilization in China
2.2 Main Problems in China’s Energy Development
2.3 Ideas about Future Energy Development in China
3 Research Method and Model of Non-fossil Energy Development
3.1 Overall Analysis and Methods
3.2 Overall Optimization and Planning of Non-fossil Energy and Electric Power
3.3 Evaluation Model of Energy and Electric Power Development
4 Conditions and Exploitation Potential of Energy Resources
4.1 Non-fossil Energy Resources
4.2 Fossil Energy Resources
5 Construction and Comprehensive Evaluation of Non-fossil Energy Development Scenarios
5.1 Main Principles of Scenario Analysis
5.2 Main Boundary Conditions
5.3 Design of Development Scenarios
5.4 Scenario Optimization Analysis
5.5 Comprehensive Evaluation of Scenarios
6 Development of Power Grids and their Comprehensive Social and Economic Benefits
6.1 Development Pattern of China's Power Grids in the Future
6.2 Power Grids as a Driving Force for Non-fossil Energy Development
6.3 Comprehensive Social and Economic Benefits of Power Grid Development
7 Implementation Path for the Goal of Non-fossil Energy Development
7.1 General Path
7.2 Specific Paths and Supporting Conditions
8 Policies and Measures for Implementing the Goal of Non-fossil Energy Development
9 Conclusions
Appendix I Explanation of Main Statistical Indexes
Appendix II Technological and Economic Parameters for the Optimization of Power Supply
Appendix III Introduction to the Optimized Extension Model of Multi-zone Power Supply
Appendix IV Simulation Model of the Power System that Randomly Operates
Appendix V FM-based Analysis Model of the Power System
Appendix VI Computable General Equilibrium (CGE) Model
Appendix VII Quality Evaluation Index System of Energy Development
Table A Table of World Energy Production and Consumption
Details
- No. of pages:
- 333
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 3rd December 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131077
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128131060
About the Editor
Yunzhou Zhang
President of the State Grid Energy Research Institute (SGERI). After having the Bachelor degree of Engineering in Power System and Automation in Tianjin University, he did his master degree in the North China Electric Power Institute. With extensive research and project experience in energy and power policy, strategy and planning for more than two decades, he gained many rewards in the field, including the Outstanding Management Consulting Award of SGCC, Scientific and Technological Advancement Award of SGCC, and the China General Chamber of Commerce Science and Technology Award, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, State Grid Energy Research Institute (SGERI), Beijing, China