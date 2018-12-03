Non-Fossil Energy Development in China

Nonfossil Energy Development in China: Goals and Challenges explores the development of non-fossil energy sources, which is very important for China to protect its energy supply, deal with climate change and adjust its energy structure. At present, the development of energy and electricity is undergoing profound change. The core and most prominent feature is the sudden emergence of clean energy, exerting a decisive influence on the future energy industry.

Due to history and resource limitation, a series of problems in the energy development of China have existed for a long time, such as poor energy structure, serious environmental pollution, large carbon emissions, low energy efficiency, regional supply and demand imbalances. The Chinese government has set the development goal for nonfossil energy to 15% in primary energy consumption in 2020. The connotation and interpretation of the goal, possible development scenarios, feasible implementation paths, and corresponding benefit costs are all the major issues this book explains in detail and demonstrates by models.