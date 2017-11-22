Non-destructive Testing and Evaluation of Civil Engineering Structures
1st Edition
Description
The non-destructive evaluation of civil engineering structures in reinforced concrete is becoming an increasingly important issue in this field of engineering.
This book proposes innovative ways to deal with this problem, through the characterization of concrete durability indicators by the use of non-destructive techniques. It presents the description of the various non-destructive techniques and their combination for the evaluation of indicators. The processing of data issued from the combination of NDE methods is also illustrated through examples of data fusion methods.
The identification of conversion models linking observables, obtained from non-destructive measurements, to concrete durability indicators, as well as the consideration of different sources of variability in the assessment process, are also described. An analysis of in situ applications is carried out in order to highlight the practical aspects of the methodology.
At the end of the book the authors provide a methodological guide detailing the proposed non-destructive evaluation methodology of concrete indicators.
Key Features
- Presents the latest developments performed in the community of NDT on different aspects
- Provides a methodology developed in laboratory and transferred onsite for the evaluation of concrete properties which are not usually addressed by NDT methods
- Includes the use of data fusion for merging the measurements provided by several NDT methods
- Includes examples of current and potential applications
Readership
Owners, engineers, designers, controllers, researchers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Jean SALIN, Jean-Paul BALAYSSAC and Vincent GARNIER
2. Ultrasonic Methods
Cédric PAYAN, Odile ABRAHAM and Vincent GARNIER
3. Electromagnetic Methods
Xavier DÉROBERT, Jean-Paul BALAYSSAC, Zoubir Mehdi SBARTAÏ and Jean DUMOULIN
4. Electrical Methods
Jean-François LATASTE, Géraldine VILLAIN and Jean-Paul BALAYSSAC
5. Electrochemical Methods
Stéphane LAURENS and Fabrice DEBY
6. Quality, Uncertainties and Variabilities
Jean-François CHAIX, Jean-Marie HENAULT and Vincent GARNIER
7. Construction of Conversion Models of Observables into Indicators
Denys BREYSSE, Géraldine VILLAIN, Zoubir Mehdi SBARTAÏ and Vincent GARNIER
8. Assessment of Concrete by a Combination of Non-Destructive Techniques
Zoubir Mehdi SBARTAÏ, Vincent GARNIER, Géraldine VILLAIN and Denys BREYSSE
9. Applications In Situ
Géraldine VILLAIN, Jean-Paul BALAYSSAC and Vincent GARNIER
10. Methodological Guide
Jean-Paul BALAYSSAC, Vincent GARNIER and Jean SALIN
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 22nd November 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023051
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482298
About the Editor
Jean-Paul Balayssac
Jean-Paul Balayssac is Professor at IUT Paul Sabatier and LMDC Toulouse (France) in the field of non-destructive evaluation of concrete structures. He has coordinated national projects (ANR) and participates in international actions (COST, RILEM).
IUT Paul Sabatier, Toulouse, France
Vincent Garnier
Vincent Garnier is Professor at IUT (Aix Marseille University) and at LMA (CNRS) in the field of ultrasound and data fusion. It coordinates national projects (PIA) and a working group of COFREND on Non-Destructive Evaluations applied to civil engineering.
Aix-Marseille University, France