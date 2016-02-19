Non-Aqueous Solvents in Inorganic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080113357, 9781483159416

Non-Aqueous Solvents in Inorganic Chemistry

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Chemistry Division

Authors: A. K. Holliday A. G. Massey
Editors: Robert Robinson H. M. N. H. Irving L.A.K. Staveley
eBook ISBN: 9781483159416
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 152
Description

Non-Aqueous Solvents in Inorganic Chemistry gives a concise treatment of the important inorganic non-aqueous solvents, emphasizing why they do in fact exhibit solvent power, how they are prepared and handled experimentally, how they can be used as media for the synthesis or analysis of inorganic and organometallic compounds, and how far the various acid-base concepts can be useful in accounting for many (but not all) of the reactions observed. This book is intended primarily for the undergraduate reader—both for the intending Chemistry Honours or R.I.C. graduate and the non-specialist student of chemistry. The subject matter is presented in a simple and readable form, without the inclusion of elaborate tables of properties and with the minimum of detail necessary for comprehension. Therefore, those working for the A- and S-level chemistry examinations for the G.C.E. could read much of the book with profit; and the research student who aspires to work in the field of non-aqueous solvents will, it is hoped, find this book a useful introduction to a fascinating branch of inorganic chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. The Nature and Scope of Inorganic Non-aqueous Solvents

II. Liquid Ammonia

Solubilities in Liquid Ammonia

Ammonolysis

Metals in Liquid Ammonia

Further Reading

III. Reactions in Liquid Ammonia

Reactions of Metal-Ammonia Solutions

Oxidation Reactions

Metathetic Reactions

Titrations in Liquid Ammonia

Anhydrous Amines as Solvents

Titrations in Anhydrous Basic Solvents

Further Reading

IV. Protonic Solvents

Leveling Action

Sulphuric Acid

Hydrogen Fluoride

Acetic Acid

Further Reading

V. Non-protonic Solvents

Bromine Trifluoride

Sulfur Dioxide

Dinitrogen Tetroxide

Phosphorus Oxychloride

Noble Gas Compounds as Ionizing Solvents

Further Reading

VI. High Temperature Solvents

Experimental Methods

The Structure of Fused Salts and Oxides

Solutions of Elements in Fused Salts

Reactions in Fused Salts

Further Reading

Index

About the Author

About the Editor

