Non-Aqueous Solvents in Inorganic Chemistry
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Chemistry Division
Description
Non-Aqueous Solvents in Inorganic Chemistry gives a concise treatment of the important inorganic non-aqueous solvents, emphasizing why they do in fact exhibit solvent power, how they are prepared and handled experimentally, how they can be used as media for the synthesis or analysis of inorganic and organometallic compounds, and how far the various acid-base concepts can be useful in accounting for many (but not all) of the reactions observed. This book is intended primarily for the undergraduate reader—both for the intending Chemistry Honours or R.I.C. graduate and the non-specialist student of chemistry. The subject matter is presented in a simple and readable form, without the inclusion of elaborate tables of properties and with the minimum of detail necessary for comprehension. Therefore, those working for the A- and S-level chemistry examinations for the G.C.E. could read much of the book with profit; and the research student who aspires to work in the field of non-aqueous solvents will, it is hoped, find this book a useful introduction to a fascinating branch of inorganic chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. The Nature and Scope of Inorganic Non-aqueous Solvents
II. Liquid Ammonia
Solubilities in Liquid Ammonia
Ammonolysis
Metals in Liquid Ammonia
Further Reading
III. Reactions in Liquid Ammonia
Reactions of Metal-Ammonia Solutions
Oxidation Reactions
Metathetic Reactions
Titrations in Liquid Ammonia
Anhydrous Amines as Solvents
Titrations in Anhydrous Basic Solvents
Further Reading
IV. Protonic Solvents
Leveling Action
Sulphuric Acid
Hydrogen Fluoride
Acetic Acid
Further Reading
V. Non-protonic Solvents
Bromine Trifluoride
Sulfur Dioxide
Dinitrogen Tetroxide
Phosphorus Oxychloride
Noble Gas Compounds as Ionizing Solvents
Further Reading
VI. High Temperature Solvents
Experimental Methods
The Structure of Fused Salts and Oxides
Solutions of Elements in Fused Salts
Reactions in Fused Salts
Further Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159416
About the Author
A. K. Holliday
A. G. Massey
About the Editor
Robert Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine