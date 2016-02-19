Non-Aqueous Solvents in Inorganic Chemistry gives a concise treatment of the important inorganic non-aqueous solvents, emphasizing why they do in fact exhibit solvent power, how they are prepared and handled experimentally, how they can be used as media for the synthesis or analysis of inorganic and organometallic compounds, and how far the various acid-base concepts can be useful in accounting for many (but not all) of the reactions observed. This book is intended primarily for the undergraduate reader—both for the intending Chemistry Honours or R.I.C. graduate and the non-specialist student of chemistry. The subject matter is presented in a simple and readable form, without the inclusion of elaborate tables of properties and with the minimum of detail necessary for comprehension. Therefore, those working for the A- and S-level chemistry examinations for the G.C.E. could read much of the book with profit; and the research student who aspires to work in the field of non-aqueous solvents will, it is hoped, find this book a useful introduction to a fascinating branch of inorganic chemistry.