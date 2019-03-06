Non-alcoholic Beverages
1st Edition
Volume 6. The Science of Beverages
Description
Nonalcoholic Beverages, Volume Six in The Science of Beverages series, offers a wide-range of knowledge and expertise from research professionals around the world. The book focuses on the research and development of innovative products and new growing trends based on consumer demand for natural drinks that have health benefits. The book discusses the properties and benefits of developing nonalcoholic beverages, their production particularities, associated properties, physiochemical characteristics, and methods to help researchers and students learn about utilized nonalcoholic beverages.
Key Features
- Presents a broad scope of topics and process solutions from experts in the beverages industry
- Covers the latest technologies and microbiological methods that enhance the health benefits of beverages
- Includes emerging trends in nonalcoholic beverages and offers a variety of safety and quality techniques for adding value to products
Readership
Industry: Professionals within the beverage industry, R&D technologists, innovation teams, technicians and product development chemists. Academia: Post-doctoral researchers studying beverage-industry processes, teachers, lecturers and professors of beverages production, both under-graduate and post-graduate food science students who are undertaking projects in beverage production
Table of Contents
- Tea, the "Ambrosia" Beverage: Biochemical, Cellular, Molecular, and Clinical Evidences
2. Essential Element Contents of Turkish Black Tea
3. Functional Nonalcoholic Beverages: A Global Trend Toward a Healthy Life
4. Hawk Tea, a Traditional and Healthy Natural Beverage in South China
5. Development of Mixed Beverages Based on Tropical Fruits
6. Tuba, a Fermented and Refreshing Beverage from Coconut Palm Sap
7. Kefir-Type Drinks from Whey
8. Physiochemical Characteristics, Nutritional Properties and Health Benefits of Sugarcane Juice
9. Engineering and Biomedical Effect of Commercial Juices of Berries, Cherries, and Pomegranates with High Polyphenol Content
10. Kombucha: A Promising Functional Beverage Prepared from Tea
11. Engineered Soybean-Based Beverages and Their Impact on Human Health
12. Potential Health Benefits of Fruit and Vegetable Beverage
13. Kinetics of Phytochemicals Degradation During Thermal Processing of Fruit Beverages
14. Toxicological Aspects of Ingredients Used in Nonalcoholic Beverages
15. Functional and Traditional Nonalcoholic Beverages in Turkey
Details
- No. of pages:
- 559
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 6th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128157022
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128152706
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania