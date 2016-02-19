Nomography, Volume 42

Nomography deals with geometrical transformations, particularly projective transformations of a plane. The book reviews projective plane and collineation transformations in geometrical and algebraical terms. The geometrical approach aims at permitting the use of elementary geometrical methods in drawing collineation nomograms consisting of three rectilinear scales. The algebraical treatment concerns nomograms containing curvilinear scales. The text explains functional scales that include the graph of a function and a logarithmic scale. The book explores equations which can be represented by elementary methods without the use of a system of coordinates, some equations that require algebraic calculations, as well as nomograms with a binary field (lattice nomograms). The text investigates collineation monograms of many variables, elementary geometrical methods of joining nomograms, and also of nomograms consisting of two parts to be superimposed on each other. In addition to the Massau method and the criterion of Saint Robert, the book also applies the criteria of nomogrammability of a function to address mathematical problems related to the analysis of the methods in constructing nomograms. The book can be useful for mathematicians, geometricians, engineers, and researchers working in the physical sciences who use graphical calculations in their work.