Commission on Macromolecular Nomenclature

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483278919
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 13
Description

Nomenclature of Regular Single-Strand Organic Polymers discusses the fundamental principles and the basic rules of the structure-based nomenclature. This book contains detailed extensions and applications of these principles and rules to single-strand organic polymers. An Appendix is included containing a limiting list of acceptable source-based names, along with the corresponding structure-based names, of common polymers. This book will be of value to organic chemists.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. Nomenclature of Regualr Single-Strand Organic Polymers

Introduction

Fundamental principles

Rule 1. The constitutional repeating unit

1.1 The generic name

1.2 Simple constitutional repeating units

Rule 2. Constitutional repeating units having two or more subunits

2.1 Seniority of subunits and direction of citation

2.2 Heterocyclic rings

2.3 Hetero atoms in chains

2.4 Carbocyclic rings and carbon chains

Rule 3. Substituents

3.1 Inclusion of substituents in trivial names

3.2 Substituents named by prefixes

3.3 Salts and onium compounds

3.4 End groups

Appendix A. Systematic and source names for common polymers

