Nomenclature of Corrinoids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080215778, 9781483284279

Nomenclature of Corrinoids

1st Edition

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483284279
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 8
Description

Nomenclature of Corrinoids deals with the nomenclature of corrinoids, which is defined as a group of compounds consisting of four reduced pyrrole rings joined into a macrocyclic ring by links between their α-positions. This book describes several important corrinoids that have a regular pattern of substituents on the methylene carbon atoms of the reduced pyrrole rings and a cobalt atom in the center of the macrocyclic ring.
This text specifies the state of oxidation of the cobalt. This book explains as well that corrinoids containing metals other than cobalt are symbolized by placing the symbol of the replacing metal in square brackets preceding and attached to the symbol of the corrinoid. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, biologists, biochemists, physiologists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Chapter I. Nomenclature of Corrinoidsⱡ

Notes on Formulas

References

Appendix: Abbreviations for Corrinoids

I. Names and Symbols

II. Designation of Substituents Attached to Cobalt

ΙII. Designation of Alterations And Substituents on the Corrin Ring

IV. Replacement of Cobalt by Other Metals

V. Isotopic Labeling

VI. Metallocorrins

References


About the Author

Sam Stuart

