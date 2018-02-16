Nolte's Essentials of the Human Brain - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323529310, 9780323655514

Nolte's Essentials of the Human Brain

2nd Edition

Authors: Todd Vanderah
eBook ISBN: 9780323655514
eBook ISBN: 9780323568401
eBook ISBN: 9780323568395
eBook ISBN: 9780323655507
Paperback ISBN: 9780323529310
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th February 2018
Page Count: 216
Description

Extensively revised throughout, Nolte's Essentials of the Human Brain, 2nd Edition, offers a reader-friendly overview of neuroscience and neuroanatomy ideal for studying and reviewing for exams. Updated content, integrated pathology and pharmacology for a more clinical focus, and full-color illustrations make a complex subject easier to understand. Test and verify your knowledge with review questions, unlabelled drawings, and more.

Key Features

  • Includes explanatory color illustrations and brain images that visually depict structure-function relationships and key neuroscience concepts.

  • Provides multiple-choice and comprehensive review questions with explanations that cover core topics, so you can test and develop your knowledge.

  • Includes student-friendly features, such as chapter outlines, key concept boxes, high-yield headings, study questions at the end of each chapter, a comprehensive quiz with clinical vignettes, and blank diagrams that can be used for labelling practice.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1:    Introduction to the Nervous System

Chapter 2:    Development of the Nervous System

Chapter 3:    Gross Anatomy and General Organization of the Central Nervous System

Chapter 4:    Meningeal Coverings of the Brain and Spinal Cord

Chapter 5:    Ventricles and Cerebrospinal Fluid

Chapter 6:    Blood Supply of the Brain

Chapter 7:    Electrical Signaling by Neurons

Chapter 8:    Synaptic Transmission between Neurons

Chapter 9:    Sensory Receptors and the Peripheral Nervous System

Chapter 10:   Spinal Cord

Chapter 11:   Organization of the Brainstem

Chapter 12:   Cranial Nerves and Their Nuclei

Chapter 13:   The Chemical Senses of Taste and Smell

Chapter 14:   Hearing and Balance: The Eighth Cranial Nerve

Chapter 15:   Brainstem Summary

Chapter 16:   The Thalamus and Internal Capsule: Getting to and from the Cerebral Cortex

Chapter 17:   The Visual System

Chapter 18:   Overview of Motor Systems

Chapter 19:   Basal Ganglia

Chapter 20:   Cerebellum

Chapter 21:   Control of Eye Movements

Chapter 22:   Cerebral Cortex

Chapter 23:   Drives and Emotions: The Hypothalamus and Limbic System

Chapter 24:   Formation, Modification, and Repair of Neuronal Connections

216
About the Author

Todd Vanderah

Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona

