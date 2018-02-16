Nolte's Essentials of the Human Brain
2nd Edition
Description
Extensively revised throughout, Nolte's Essentials of the Human Brain, 2nd Edition, offers a reader-friendly overview of neuroscience and neuroanatomy ideal for studying and reviewing for exams. Updated content, integrated pathology and pharmacology for a more clinical focus, and full-color illustrations make a complex subject easier to understand. Test and verify your knowledge with review questions, unlabelled drawings, and more.
Key Features
- Includes explanatory color illustrations and brain images that visually depict structure-function relationships and key neuroscience concepts.
- Provides multiple-choice and comprehensive review questions with explanations that cover core topics, so you can test and develop your knowledge.
- Includes student-friendly features, such as chapter outlines, key concept boxes, high-yield headings, study questions at the end of each chapter, a comprehensive quiz with clinical vignettes, and blank diagrams that can be used for labelling practice.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to the Nervous System
Chapter 2: Development of the Nervous System
Chapter 3: Gross Anatomy and General Organization of the Central Nervous System
Chapter 4: Meningeal Coverings of the Brain and Spinal Cord
Chapter 5: Ventricles and Cerebrospinal Fluid
Chapter 6: Blood Supply of the Brain
Chapter 7: Electrical Signaling by Neurons
Chapter 8: Synaptic Transmission between Neurons
Chapter 9: Sensory Receptors and the Peripheral Nervous System
Chapter 10: Spinal Cord
Chapter 11: Organization of the Brainstem
Chapter 12: Cranial Nerves and Their Nuclei
Chapter 13: The Chemical Senses of Taste and Smell
Chapter 14: Hearing and Balance: The Eighth Cranial Nerve
Chapter 15: Brainstem Summary
Chapter 16: The Thalamus and Internal Capsule: Getting to and from the Cerebral Cortex
Chapter 17: The Visual System
Chapter 18: Overview of Motor Systems
Chapter 19: Basal Ganglia
Chapter 20: Cerebellum
Chapter 21: Control of Eye Movements
Chapter 22: Cerebral Cortex
Chapter 23: Drives and Emotions: The Hypothalamus and Limbic System
Chapter 24: Formation, Modification, and Repair of Neuronal Connections
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 16th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323655514
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568401
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568395
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323655507
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323529310
About the Author
Todd Vanderah
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona