Noise in Physical Systems and 1/f Noise - 1985
1st Edition
Editors: A. d'Amico P. Mazzetti
eBook ISBN: 9780444600196
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 544
Description
These proceedings contain 11 invited papers and approximately 80 contributed papers presented at this international conference. The topics covered include:
- noise theory and mechanisms, including parametric excitation in physical systems, computer simulation of Barkhausen jump field distribution and chaotic oscillations in Josephson junctions;
- devices, including thermal noise in a high inductance SQUID, high frequency noise in Schottky barriers diodes and mode fluctuations in semiconductor laser;
- biological systems including resistivity fluctuations in ionic solutions;
- quantum noise, including properties of low temperature quantum noise and macroscopic quantum tunneling.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Committees
Part I - Noise in Physical Systems
Invited Papers
Quantum 1/f Noise in Semiconductors Involving Ionized Impurity Scattering and Various Types of Electron-Phonon Scattering
Theory of and Experiments on Quantum 1/f Noise
Low Frequency Noise Mechanisms in Field Effect Transistors
Comparison of 1/f Noise Theories and Experiments
Membrane Noise and Excitability
Squeezed Noise in Precision Force Measurements
Noise in SQUIDs
Noise Measurements on Thick Film Resistors
Review of Noise in Photodiodes and Prospective Aspects
On the Metrological Aspects of Johnson Noise, Noise Thermometry and Precision Determination of Boltzmann's Constant
Chaos in Nonlinear Electronic Circuits
Theory (General)
On the Second Moments of the Probability Densities of Level-Crossing Time-Intervals
Parametric Excitation in Physical Systems: The Connection Matrices Method
New Contributions to Neutron Stochastic Transport Theory in the Time and in the Frequency Domain
Numerical Modeling of the Noise of One Dimensional Devices
Eigenfunctions and Energy for Time-Rescaled Gaussian Processes
Some Experimental Results on First Passage Time Problem for Gaussian Process
Computer Simulation of Barkhausen Jump Field Distribution
Bistability Driven by Colored Noise: Theory and Experiment
Branch Selectivity at a Pitchfork Bifurcation in the Presence of Noise
Chaotic Oscillations in Josephson Junctions
Response of a Cubic Bistable System to Parametric Modulation in the Extreme Colour Limits of External Noise
Stochastic Postponement of Critical Onsets in a Bistable System
Correlation Times in the Cubic Bistable System
A Model for the Electrical Conduction and 1/f-Noise in Cermet Thick Film Resistor-Systems
Devices
Gate Dependent Random Telegraph Noise in Silicon MOSFETs
Thermal Noise in a High Inductance SQUID
Mode Fluctuations in Semiconductor Laser
Monte Carlo Calculations of the Diffusion Coefficient and the Drift Velocity of Electrons in an AlGaAs-GaAs Quantum Well Device
High-Frequency Channel Noise of Modulation-Doped AlGaAs-GaAs FETs
Hot Electron Diffusion Noise Associated with Intervalley Scattering in Short GaAs Devices
Current Noise in n-channel Si-MOSFET's at 4.2 K
Noise and Impact Ionization Rates for Electrons and Holes in Hg0.3Cd0.7Te Avalanche Photodiodes
Preparation and Noise Characterization of GaAl(As)Sb Diffused P+N diodes
High Frequency Noise in Schottky Barrier Diodes
Current Noise in GaAIAs/GaAs Heterojunction Bipolar Transistors
Noise Phenomena in Submicron Channel Length Silicon NMOS Transistors
Noise in Short n+-n-n+ GaAs Diodes
Biological Systems
Single Channel Currents in Retinal Cells
Resistivity Fluctuations in Ionic Solutions
Measurement and Applications of Noise Generated by a Metal-Electrolyte Interface
Various Physical Systems
Noise at Semiconductor Grain Boundaries: A Quantitative Model
Diffusion Noise of Hot Electrons in GaAs at 300 K
Generation Recombination Noise in p-Si at 77 K
Electron-Electron Interaction Effect on the Spectral Density of Current Fluctuations of Hot Electrons in Si
Space-Charge-Limited Voltage Noise in the Presence of Traps in SiC
Noise in Sodium β″ Alumina Single Crystals
Noise in Silver β″ Alumina Ceramics
Stochastic Behaviour of Individual Barkhausen Discontinuities in Iron Whiskers
Barkhausen Noise: A Link Between the Macroscopic Dynamics of the Magnetization Process and the Macroscopic Properties of Ferromagnetic Materials
Surface Barkhausen Noise Measurements by Means of Optical Techniques
Noise in the Quasi-Onedimensional Conducting (TCNQ)2 Salts: MEM (TCNQ)2, MEtM (TCNQ)2 and MBM (TCNQ)2
Stochastic Stress-Strain Relaxation Processes in the Vortex Lattice of a Type-II Superconductor
Ageing Effects and Excess Noise in Ion Beam Irradiated Polymer Films
Quantum Noise
Properties of Low Temperature Quantum Noise
Macroscopic Quantum Coherence
Macroscopic Quantum Tunneling
Thermal and Quantum Noise in Overdamped Josephson Junctions
White Noise and 1/f Noise in Optical Oscillators: State-of-the-Art in Ringlasers
Noise in Non-Linear Amplifiers: Quantum Limit in a Squeezed Operating State
Applications and Measurement Techniques
Measurement of Temperature Fluctuation Spectra in Current-Carrying Microbridges
Accurate Measurements of Optimum Noise Parameters of Microwave Transistors
Measurement of Electronic Devices Noise with Elimination of Self-Noise of Measuring System
A New Method for Potentiometer Clicks Evaluation
Miscellaneous
Temperature Dependence of 1/f Noise in Quartz Resonators in Relation with Acoustic Attenuation
Flicker Noise in Thick-Film (CERMET) Resistors: The Effect of the Firing Temperature
Thermal Noise and Zero-Point-Energy
1/f and l/Af Noise in Carbon-Loaded Polyurethane
Contact-Free Detection of Current Noise
Deterministic Noise in Extrinsic Photoconductors
Stabilization by External White Noise
Part 2 - 1/F Noise
Theory
Is 1/f Noise Fundamental to the Generation-Recombination Process?
1/f-Noise Generator
Autoregressive Model for 1/f Noise
Properties of 1/f-Noise in Hopping Models
Is 1/f Noise a Doubly Stochastic Process?
Flicker Noise in a Continuous Time Random Walk Model
Analysis of 1/f Noise Power Fluctuations Based on Structure Functions
Devices
1/f Noise in the Light Output of Laser Diodes
Correlation Between 1/f Fluctuations in Laser Diodes
On 1/f Mobility Fluctuations in Bipolar Transistors (I): Theory
On 1/f Mobility Fluctuations in Bipolar Transistors (II): Experiment
Location of 1/f Noise Sources in Bipolar Transistors
1/f Noise Modifications in Electrically Degraded Short-Channel MOSFETs
Flicker Noise Due to Minority Carrier Trapping in the Bulk of Bipolar Transistors
Various Physical Systems
Dependence of the 1/f Noise Parameter al on Volume and Temperature
The Effects of 500 keV Electron Irradiation and Subsequent Annealing on 1/f Noise in Copper Films
Shot and Flicker Noise of p-n Junction in the Generation-Recombination, Diffusion and High-Injection Regions
1/f? Noise Generators
Sources of 1/f Noise in RuO2-Based Thick Resistive Films
Lattice Vibrations in Silicon by 1/f Noise Spectroscopy
Phononic Structures in the 1/f Noise Parameter of the Gold Films
1/f Noise in the Micro-Hertz Range
1/f Noise Generator
Low Frequency Noise in a System Composed of Two Electrodes with a Butane Flame Between Them
1/f Noise in MOS Inversion Layers
1/f Noise in Ferrites
Temperature Dependence of 1/f Noise in Thin NiCr Films
Quantum Noise
Coherent States Quantum 1/f Noise and the Quantum 1/f Effect
1/f Noise in Alpha-Particle Radioactive Decay of 94Pu239, 95AM241 and 96Cm244
Quantum 1/f Noise in Solid State Scattering, Recombination, Trapping and Injection Processes
Gravidynamic Quantum 1/f Noise
1/f Noise in n+-p Junctions Calculated with Quantum 1/f Theory
Test for the Presence of Injection-Extraction and of Umklapp Quantum 1/f Noise in the Collector of Silicon Transistors
Quantum 1/f Noise in SQUIDS
Experiments on High-Frequency and 1/f Noise in Long n+-p Hg1-xCdxTe Diodes
Applications and Measurements Techniques
Optimization of Split-Drain MAGFET Geometries with Respect to 1/f Noise
Time Measurement by Noise: Reduction of Flicker-Floor
Data Acquisition System for Noise Characterization in the Very Low Frequency Range
Measurement of the Electron Pair Transfer Frequency in a Superconducting Weak Link Device
The Method and System for Semiconductor Noise Evaluation
List of Participants
Author Index
Subject Index
