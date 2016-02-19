看護成果分類(NOC) 原著第6版
6th Edition
NOC
Editors: Sue Moorhead Marion Johnson Meridean Maas Elizabeth Swanson
Paperback ISBN: 9784860340049
Imprint: Elsevier Japan
Page Count: 844
844
- 844
Japanese
- Japanese
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Japan 2018
Elsevier Japan
- Elsevier Japan
9784860340049
- 9784860340049
About the Editor
Sue Moorhead
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Director of Center for Nursing Classification and Clinical Effectiveness, College of Nursing, The University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA
Marion Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, The University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA
Meridean Maas
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA
Elizabeth Swanson
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, College of Nursing, The University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA
