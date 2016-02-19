看護成果分類(NOC) 原著第6版 - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9784860340049

看護成果分類(NOC) 原著第6版

6th Edition

NOC

Editors: Sue Moorhead Marion Johnson Meridean Maas Elizabeth Swanson
Paperback ISBN: 9784860340049
Imprint: Elsevier Japan
Page Count: 844
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
844
Language:
Japanese
Copyright:
© Elsevier Japan 2018
Imprint:
Elsevier Japan
Paperback ISBN:
9784860340049

About the Editor

Sue Moorhead

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Director of Center for Nursing Classification and Clinical Effectiveness, College of Nursing, The University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

Marion Johnson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, The University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

Meridean Maas

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

Elizabeth Swanson

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, College of Nursing, The University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.