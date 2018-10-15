Noble Metal-Metal Oxide Hybrid Nanoparticles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128141342, 9780128141359

Noble Metal-Metal Oxide Hybrid Nanoparticles

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Applications

Editors: Satyabrata Mohapatra Tuan Anh Nguyen Phuong Nguyen-Tri
eBook ISBN: 9780128141359
Paperback ISBN: 9780128141342
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 15th October 2018
Page Count: 674
Table of Contents

Part 1: Fundamentals
1. Hybrid Nanoparticles: An Introduction
2. Theoretical Aspects of Synthesis for Controlled Morphological Nanostructures
3. Methods for Synthesis of Hybrid Nanoparticles
4. Nanoscale Characterization
5. Electrochemistry, Photochemistry and Photoelectrochemistry of Hybrid Nanoparticles
6. Electronic Transport in Hybrid Nanoparticles
7. Antibacterial Behavior of Hybrid Nanoparticles
8. Exciton-plasmon interactions in Noble Metal-Semiconductor Oxide Hybrid Nanostructures

Part 2: Applications
9. Catalysts Based on Noble Metal- Manganese Oxide Nanohybrids
10. Role of oxides (Fe3O4, MnO2) in the antibacterial action of Ag–Metal oxide hybrid nanoparticles
11. Laser-induced heating synthesis of hybrid nanoparticles
12. Hyperthermia Treatments
13. Optical Absorption Modeling of Plasmonic Organic Solar Cells Embedding of Ag-SiO2 Core-Shell Nanoparticles
14. Noble Metals- Metal Oxide Nanohybrids in Humidity and Gas Sensing Applications
15. Sonochemical Synthesis of Pd - Metal Oxide Hybrid Nanoparticles
16. Chemical Methods for Synthesis of Hybrid Nanoparticles
17. Smart Coatings
18. Photocatalytic Application of Ag-TiO2 Hybrid Nanoparticles
19. Noble Metal-Transition Metal Oxides/Hydroxides: Desired Materials for Pseudocapacitor
20. Applications of Hybrid Nanoparticles in Biosensors: Simulation Studie
21. SERS Application of Noble Metal- Metal Oxide Hybrid Nanoparticles
22. Plasmonic perovskite solar cells utilizing noble metal - metal oxide hybrid nanoparticles
23. Hydrogen Gas Sensing Application of Au@In2o3 Core-Shell Hybrid Nanoparticles
24. Development of Ceo2 and Tio2 Based Au Nanocatalysts for Catalytic Applications
25. Radiolabeled Theranostics: Magnetic and Gold Hybrid Nanoparticles
26. Noble Metal-Manganese Oxide Nanohybrids Based Supercapacitors
27. Palladium-Based Hybrid Nanocatalysts: Application Toward Reduction Reactions
28. Photoelectrochemical Water Splitting
29. Theranostic Application of Fe3o4-Au Hybrid Nanoparticles

Description

Noble Metal-Metal Oxide Hybrid Nanoparticles: Fundamentals and Applications sets out concepts and emerging applications of hybrid nanoparticles in biomedicine, antibacterial, energy storage and electronics. The hybridization of noble metals (Gold, Silver, Palladium and Platinum) with metal-oxide nanoparticles exhibits superior features when compared to individual nanoparticles. In some cases, metal oxides act as semiconductors, such as nano zinc oxide or titanium oxide nanoparticles, where their hybridization with silver nanoparticles, enhanced significantly their photocatalytic efficiency. The book highlights how such nanomaterials are used for practical applications.

Key Features

  • Examines the properties of metal-metal oxide hybrid nanoparticles that make them so adaptable
  • Explores the mechanisms by which nanoparticles interact with each other, showing how these can be exploited for practical applications
  • Shows how metal oxide hybrid nanomaterials are used in a range of industry sectors, including energy, the environment and healthcare

Readership

Materials Scientists, Engineers, Chemists and Chemical Engineers

Details

No. of pages:
674
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128141359
Paperback ISBN:
9780128141342

About the Editors

Satyabrata Mohapatra Editor

Assistant Professor in the School of Basic and Applied Sciences at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, India. His research focuses on multifunctional hybrid Nanostructures and Plasmonic Nanocomposites for diverse optical, photocatalytic and biomedical application

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, School of Basic and Applied Sciences, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, India

Tuan Anh Nguyen Editor

Nguyen is Head of the Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam. His research focuses on advanced nanomaterials, and nanotechnology for corrosion and materials integrity in transportation systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam

Phuong Nguyen-Tri Editor

DEA (ENSCMul, France) and PhD (Cnam of Paris, France 2009). He worked as an assistant professor at Cnam of Paris (2009-2011) and researcher at ETS, Montreal, Canada (2011-2015) before joining to University of Montreal as research officer (Prud'homme's Group). His main research interests are polymer blends, crystallization of ultra thin films, nanostructuration, agrocomposites, polymer ageing, personal protective materials, rupture mechanisms of polymer material

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, Department of Chemistry, Universite of Montreal, Canada

