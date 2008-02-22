No Tech Hacking

• Dumpster Diving Be a good sport and don’t read the two “D” words written in big bold letters above, and act surprised when I tell you hackers can accomplish this without relying on a single bit of technology (punny). • Tailgating Hackers and ninja both like wearing black, and they do share the ability to slip inside a building and blend with the shadows. • Shoulder Surfing If you like having a screen on your laptop so you can see what you’re working on, don’t read this chapter. • Physical Security Locks are serious business and lock technicians are true engineers, most backed with years of hands-on experience. But what happens when you take the age-old respected profession of the locksmith and sprinkle it with hacker ingenuity? • Social Engineering with Jack Wiles Jack has trained hundreds of federal agents, corporate attorneys, CEOs and internal auditors on computer crime and security-related topics. His unforgettable presentations are filled with three decades of personal "war stories" from the trenches of Information Security and Physical Security. • Google Hacking A hacker doesn’t even need his own computer to do the necessary research. If he can make it to a public library, Kinko's or Internet cafe, he can use Google to process all that data into something useful. • P2P Hacking Let’s assume a guy has no budget, no commercial hacking software, no support from organized crime and no fancy gear. With all those restrictions, is this guy still a threat to you? Have a look at this chapter and judge for yourself. • People Watching Skilled people watchers can learn a whole lot in just a few quick glances. In this chapter we’ll take a look at a few examples of the types of things that draws a no-tech hacker’s eye. • Kiosks What happens when a kiosk is more than a kiosk? What happens when the kiosk holds airline passenger information? What if the kiosk holds confidential patient information? What if the kiosk holds cash? • Vehicle Surveillance Most people don’t realize that some of the most thrilling vehicular espionage happens when the cars aren't moving at all!