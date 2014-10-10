No Limits to Learning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080247045, 9781483297330

No Limits to Learning

1st Edition

Bridging the Human Gap: The Report to the Club of Rome

Authors: J. W. Botkin M. Elmandjra M. Malitza
eBook ISBN: 9781483297330
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th October 2014
Page Count: 159
Table of Contents

(partial) Foreword, A. Peccei.

The world problematique as a human challenge

The proposal - anticipation and participation: a conceptual framework for innovative learning processes

Obstacles - contrasts and constraints to innovative learning

Illustrations of a new learning perspective

In conclusion

Description

This book reconsiders global problems such as energy and the arms race, as well as more recent issues like cultural identity, communications and information. Attention is primarily focused on human problems and potential, rather than on material constraints to growth. The analysis places particular importance on new forms of learning and education, for individuals and especially for society, as indispensable for laying the groundwork to deal with global issues, and for bridging the gap between the complexity and risks of current global issues and our presently inadequately developed capacity to face up to them. This is the first Club of Rome report to authors from socialist and Third World countries as well as from the West

About the Authors

J. W. Botkin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

International Center for Integrative Studies, New York, USA

M. Elmandjra Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University Mohamed V, Rabat, Morocco

M. Malitza Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bucharest, Romania

